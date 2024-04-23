Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG OLED evo C3 48” 4K, 2023 + Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 27" IPS Full HD 1920x1080 240Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI USB HDR10 NVIDIA G-Sync AMD FreeSync 27GN750-B

Smart TV LG OLED evo C3 48” 4K, 2023 + Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 27" IPS Full HD 1920x1080 240Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI USB HDR10 NVIDIA G-Sync AMD FreeSync 27GN750-B

OLED48C3.27GN750

Smart TV LG OLED evo C3 48” 4K, 2023 + Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 27" IPS Full HD 1920x1080 240Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI USB HDR10 NVIDIA G-Sync AMD FreeSync 27GN750-B

Bundle image
1-banner-categ-oled-10anos-1600-600-d-v3

*A LG OLED TV é a marca OLED mais vendida no mundo desde 2013. Fonte: Omdia. Remessas de unidades, de 2013 a 2023. Os resultados não representam um endosso da LG Electronics. Qualquer confiança nesses resultados é por conta e risco do terceiro. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para obter mais detalhes.

LG OLED evo. A pioneira há uma década

O que faz da LG OLED evo o auge da marca OLED nº 1 do mundo? Novidades icônicas com formatos atraentes que desafiam sua imaginação. Uma imagem com mais brilho e ousada2,3,4 tão realista que você se sente parte da cena. Som espetacular5 que amplifica o realismo de qualquer conteúdo que você assiste e tecnologia avançada¹ que está em constante evolução aprimorando a sua experiência com a TV.

Uma imagem que apresenta as principais características do LG OLED evo C3 em um fundo preto com fogos de artifício rosa e roxo. O reflexo rosa da exibição de fogos de artifício no chão mostra as palavras ""OLED evo"". Dentro da imagem, uma imagem representando o α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 mostra o chip diante de uma imagem de uma cena de lago sendo remasterizada com a tecnologia de processamento. Uma imagem apresentando o Brightness Booster Max mostra as penas brilhantes de um pássaro. Uma imagem apresentando o SC9 Soundbar mostra o LG OLED evo C3 e SC9 Soundbar perfeitamente na parede com um concerto de música tocando na TV. Uma imagem apresentando AI Sound Pro mostra um show de rock tocando na TV com bolhas de música representando ondas sonoras preenchendo o espaço.

*Imagens ilustrativas na tela.
**O brilho difere conforme a série e o tamanho.
***A Soundbar pode ser adquirida separadamente.

Inovação e Alta Performance

Inovação e Alta Performance

Inovação e Alta Performance

Garanta a vitória com o novo Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 27GN750. Tenha uma imersão de tirar o fôlego em uma tela IPS com tempo de resposta de 1ms única e 240Hz de frequência.

 

Tempo de resposta surpreendente

IPS 1ms (GTG)

Tempo de resposta surpreendente

Conheça a supreendente tela IPS com 1ms (GTG), com a velocidade máxima do monitor vença seus inimigos facilmente.

Seus jogos com movimentação fluida

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz

Seus jogos com movimentação fluida

Os frames são renderizados perfeitamente, permitindo a jogabilidade suave e fluidez visual surreal. Os jogadores conseguem ver até mesmo os objetos com movimento nitidamente no meio da ação, garantido a ação perfeita e na hora exata.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tamanho [polegadas]

27

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Tipo de painel

IPS

Proporção

16:9

Gama de cores (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

400

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

240

Tempo de resposta

1ms (GtG em mais rápido)

Exibir ajustes de posição

Inclinación/Altura/Pivotante

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do produto

UltraGear

Ano

2020

EXIBIÇÃO

Tamanho [polegadas]

27

Proporção

16:9

Tipo de painel

IPS

Tempo de resposta

1ms (GtG em mais rápido)

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Paso de píxeles [mm]

0.3108 x 0.3108

Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

16,7 milhões

Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

400

Relação de contraste (Tipo)

1000:1

Gama de cores (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Gama de cores (mín.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

240

Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Relación de contraste (mín.)

700:1

Tamaño [cm]

68.5

CONECTIVIDADE

HDMI

SIM(2ea)

DisplayPort

SIM(1ea)

Versão DP

1.4

Saída para auscultadores

3 polos (somente som)

Porta USB Downstream

SIM (2ea/ver3.0)

Porta USB Upstream

SIM (1ea/ver3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

HDR 10

SIM

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Economia de energia inteligente

SIM

Cor calibrada na fábrica

SIM

Seguro de cintilação

SIM

NVIDIA G-Sync™

Compatível com G-SYNC

Sincronização de ação dinâmica

SIM

Estabilizador Preto

SIM

Mira

SIM

Modo Leitor

SIM

Efeito HDR

SIM

MECÂNICA

Exibir ajustes de posição

Inclinación/Altura/Pivotante

Montável na parede [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

741 x 208 x 522

Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4(↑) 614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4(↓)

Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3

Peso en envío [kg]

9.2

Peso con soporte [kg]

5.9

Peso sin soporte [kg]

4

PODER

Consumo de energía (máx.)

48W

Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

Menos de 0,5W

Consumo de energía (típ.)

45W

Consumo de energia (DC Off)

Menos de 0,3W

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Tipo

Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

Porta de exibição

SIM

HDMI

SIM

USB A para B

SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

SIM

PADRÃO

RoHS

SIM

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Ampla Gama de Cores

OLED Cores

Processador

Processador AI α9 Ger6 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1.071 x 618 x 46,9

Peso sem base

14,9

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Ampla Gama de Cores

OLED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α9 Ger6 4K

Upscaler AI

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Modo de Imagem

10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1.071 x 618 x 46,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1.071 x 675 x 230

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1.373 x 735 x 162

Base da TV (LxAxP)

470 x 230

Peso sem base

14,9

Peso com base

16,8

Peso da embalagem

20,5

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 200

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

4ea (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especificado em HDMI 2.1 (4 portas))

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Sistema Operacional

webOS 23

