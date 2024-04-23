Soundbar LG S80QY 3.1.3 canais 480W Bluetooth Wi-fi USB HDMI Dolby Atmos DTS: X Alexa Google Assistente

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S80QY

Vista diagonal da soundbar, subwoofer e alto-falantes traseiros


A melhor combinação
com TVs LG

Conecte o Home Theater Sound Bar LG a uma
TV LG para ter uma experiência de áudio imersiva.

Extraia o máximo da sua TV LG

Os Sound Bars LG são idealizados para melhorar o desempenho das TVs LG e combinar com o design delas. Juntos, os dois criam uma experiência de áudio sem igual.

O WOW Orchestra cria um som cativante

O som da Sound Bar LG harmoniza-se perfeitamente com a TV LG. Usando simultaneamente o som da TV LG e da Sound Bar LG, você obtém uma experiência auditiva insuperável. Sinta cada detalhe do som.

Ondas sonoras variadas de cor azul estão sendo liberadas da Sound Bar e da TV. O selo NOVO aparece no canto superior esquerdo.

*TVs compatíveis: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Observe que o serviço poderá não estar disponível no momento da compra. Necessário conexão de rede para atualização.

Controle fácil com WOW Interface

Agora, a praticidade está ao alcance da mão. Comande a Sound Bar por meio da TV LG, com apenas um controle remoto. Basta um clique no controle para ver o menu e as configurações da Sound Bar na tela da TV. Dá para controlar o volume, verificar o status da conexão e até selecionar o modo de som.

*O controle de modo pode variar entre os modelos de sound bar.
**O uso do controle remoto da TV LG é limitado a apenas algumas funções.
***TVs compatíveis: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Este recurso oferece suporte para verificação de status da Sound Bar, alteração de configurações pela tela da TV, correspondência de nível de volume (40-100), controle de modo do Sound Bar.
*****Observe que o serviço poderá não estar disponível no momento da compra. Necessário conexão de rede para atualização.

Feita para combinar

Os Home Theater Sound Bars LG combinam perfeitamente com as TVs LG para intensificar o entretenimento e realçar sua decoração. Basta combinar o Home Theater Sound Bar LG com uma TV LG para tornar seu ambiente mais moderno e elegante.

Som aprimorado com o Processador AI da TV LG

O Sound Bar LG dispõe do TV Sound Mode Share, que usa o processador de som da TV LG para analisar o conteúdo e gerar um som mais limpo e de melhor qualidade. Seja para acompanhar notícias ou curtir games, você vai aproveitar sua TV LG ao máximo.

*O compartilhamento de modo de áudio pode variar entre os modelos de TV.
**A versão do processador AI varia conforme o modelo da TV.

Som imersivo de cinema com 3.1.3 canais

Áudio de 3.1.3 canais, potência de 480W RMS, três canais de disparo superiores e um subwoofer – o Home Theater Sound Bar LG S80QY é o pacote completo, com áudio nítido e imersivo para criar uma experiência aprimorada de som surround.

*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas comerciais registradas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*O símbolo D duplo é marca comercial da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

O 1º Sound Bar do mundo com três canais de disparo na barra.

Conheça o primeiro modelo do mundo com três canais de disparo superiores. Isso significa que o Home Theater Sound Bar LG S80QY oferece uma experiência diferenciada, com clareza de voz e palco sonoro mais amplo. Tenha a experiência sonora mais imersiva dentro da sua casa.

Na visão aérea, a TV LG está apoiada no chão, e a Sound Bar LG está logo abaixo, num espaço infinito. Na tela da TV, a silhueta de um casal sobre um fundo com fogos de artifício. Gráficos de ondas sonoras emanam dos alto-falantes central, esquerdo e direito no topo da sound bar.

*Imagens ilustrativas. A descrição pode ser confirmada nos padrões do próprio equipamento. A LG é a primeira a desenvolver o Sound Bar com tecn﻿ologia de 3 canais superiores na barra. Disponível somente nos modelos S80QY, S90QY e S95QR.

O som espacial de três níveis cria uma cúpula sonora virtual

A Sound Bar LG S80QY leva os limites do entretenimento ainda mais longe. Ela conta com som espacial de três níveis: uma experiência sonora mais precisa e imersiva. Com uso de um mecanismo 3D com HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), a Sound Bar criar uma camada virtual intermediária. Isso significa que as camadas sonoras alcançam a mesma sofisticação de som surround que você experimentaria numa sala de cinema.

Ondas sonoras em forma de cúpula azul com 3 camadas cobrem a barra de som e a TV na sala de estar. O selo NOVO aparece no canto superior esquerdo.

*O som espacial de três níveis está disponível no Modo CINEMA/AI Sound Pro da Sound Bar.
**A camada intermediária é criada usando-se o canal de alto-falante da Sound Bar. O som dos alto-falantes frontal e frontal superior são sintetizados para criar o campo sonoro.
***Se não houver alto-falante traseiro, o campo traseiro não poderá ser criado.

Experiência incrível de áudio multicanal

Com a Sound Bar LG S80QY, seu conteúdo terá melhor som do que nunca. Ela converte o áudio de dois canais em áudio multicanal, otimizando o que você ouve.

*Disponível nos modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Esportes, Jogo.

Experimente graves profundos e potentes.

Com um novo subwoofer sem fio e um woofer maior embarcado, você sente como nunca o grave em suas músicas, shows e filmes favoritos. O som é mais profundo, mais forte e pode ser transmitido a uma distância maior.

*Este produto não vem com caixa de som traseira.

Tecnologia de áudio Meridian

Criando juntas o melhor Som

A parceria da LG com a Meridian Audio, uma das líderes em áudio de alta resolução, é sinônimo de soluções que elevam ainda mais a satisfação de apreciar músicas e filmes. Tenha desempenho sonoro máximo com os Home Theater Sound Bars LG.

Vista aproximada da lateral esquerda da Sound Bar LG, com o logotipo Meridian exibido no canto esquerdo inferior do produto.

Meridian, os prestigiados especialistas de áudio britânicos.

A Meridian empenha-se em entregar a melhor experiência auditiva possível em todos os ambientes. Por meio de expertise e psicoacústica, a ciência que estuda como ouvimos e percebemos o som, a Meridian entende o que é mais importante para o ouvido humano. As tecnologias DSP e o ajuste sob medida da Meridian são aplicados para garantir que se atinja um desempenho sonoro mais preciso e autêntico, em qualquer ambiente, seja qual for o conteúdo ouvido.

Colagem. Em sentido horário, a partir do canto superior esquerdo: um microfone no suporte com holofotes; close-up da Meridian; um alto-falante Meridian preto; e uma mesa de P

Expertise e tecnologias de ponta da MERIDIAN

A filosofia rigorosa e centrada em pesquisa da Meridian sustenta sua posição no limite do que se pode conseguir com o som. Como pioneira em áudio em alta resolução e mestre em processamento de sinal digital (DSP), a Meridian desempenha papel fundamental no desenvolvimento e adoção de tecnologias de ponta.

Colagem. Em sentido horário, a partir do canto superior esquerdo: um microfone no suporte com holofotes; close-up da Meridian; um alto-falante Meridian preto; e uma mesa de P

Processamento de sinal digital

O DSP permite controle absoluto sobre o sinal de áudio, possibilitando a criação de tecnologias e ajustes avançadas para melhorar o desempenho sonoro em qualquer ambiente.

Colagem. Em sentido horário, a partir do canto superior esquerdo: um microfone no suporte com holofotes; close-up da Meridian; um alto-falante Meridian preto; e uma mesa de P

Processador Hi-Res - áudio de alta resolução, da forma como deve ser ouvido

O processador Hi-Res trabalha com taxas de amostragem de 96 kHz e profundidade de 24 bits, gerando um som mais preciso e uma experiência acústica mais agradável. Aprecie as músicas preservando a intenção real do artista com áudio de alta resolução e precisão cristalina.

Imagem integral da Sound Bar LG com o logotipo LG no canto inferior direito do produto. O logotipo Hi-Res AUDIO é mostrado à direita da imagem.

Uma experiência incomparável para o seu conteúdo

Aprecie o melhor conteúdo em imagem e som. Com seu poderoso áudio surround, o Home Theater Sound Bar LG proporciona uma experiência sonora mais realista.

Filmes

4K Pass Through para resolução sem perdas​

O Home Theater Sound Bar LG S80QY entrega conteúdo 4K, incluindo HDR e Dolby Vision, com perda mínima de qualidade ou desempenho, proporcionando uma experiência de TV e áudio totalmente conectada.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos e o símbolo D duplo são marcas registradas da Dolby Laboratories.

A TV LG está na parede, mostrando um game de corrida. A LG Sound Bar está colocada sobre um rack marrom, logo abaixo da TV LG. Um homem está segurando um joystick. O selo NOVO aparece no canto superior esquerdo.

VRR/ALLM para melhor jogabilidade

A Sound Bar LG é feita para proporcionar a melhor experiência de jogo com os recursos VRR/ALLM. Taxa de atualização variável (VRR) de até 120 Hz. O tempo de resposta quase instantâneo lhe dá vantagem nos jogos e cria uma experiência de visualização realista. O modo automático de baixa latência (ALLM) possibilita visualização e interatividade fluidas e sem lag.

*Tanto a TV quanto a Sound Bar devem suportar VRR/ALLM.
**O console deve suportar VRR. Passagem VRR limitada a conteúdo de 60 Hz.

A TV LG está apoiada numa prateleira marrom, e a Sound Bar LG S80QY está colocada na frente da TV. O subwoofer está disposto à esquerda da TV. A TV mostra a cena de um show. O selo NOVO aparece no canto superior esquerdo.

Desfrute de serviços de streaming de música em HD

Reproduza música na sua Sound Bar. Compatível com Spotify e Tidal Connect. A Sound Bar LG suporta MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), que entrega áudio de alta qualidade via conexão Wi-Fi.

*Necessário gravação oficial em MQA.

AI Room Calibration Pro aprimorado para máxima otimização sonora

A Sound Bar LG leva em conta o posicionamento do som no espaço. Com o recurso AI Room Calibration aprimorado, a otimização sonora fica perfeita. Comparando frequências de referência em uma faixa estendida de 400 Hz, ela analisa o espaço com precisão e corrige a distorção do som.

*AI Room Calibration Pro é uma tecnologia de ajuste automático de som que compensa o ambiente em que a Sound Bar está colocada por meio de algoritmos que melhoram o desempenho sonoro do equipamento.

Som otimizado em tudo que você assiste

O AI Sound Pro, algoritmo inteligente do LG, analisa o conteúdo para produzir o som ideal, quer você esteja vendo filmes, acompanhando as notícias ou ouvindo música.

Use a plataforma de sua escolha

Os Home Theater Sound Bars LG agora são compatíveis com mais serviços de IA. Você pode controlá-la facilmente com a plataforma de sua escolha.

*Alguns recursos exigem assinatura ou conta de serviços de terceiros.
**Google é uma marca comercial da Google LLC.
***O Google Assistente não está disponível em certos idiomas e países.
****Amazon, Alexa e todas as marcas relacionadas são marca comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou de suas afiliadas.

Bom para o planeta, do começo ao fim

Nosso processo é certificado desde a produção até o envio.

A partir da esquerda, são mostrados: UL VALIDATED (logotipo), Global Recycled Standard (logotipo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logotipo).

Reciclado de dentro para fora

Partes internas feitas com plástico reciclado

A UL validou os Home Theater Sound Bars LG como produtos ECV (Environmental Claims Validation), uma vez que as partes inferior e superior de sua estrutura usam plástico reciclado. É a prova de que estamos adotando uma abordagem mais voltada ao meio ambiente na produção dos sound bars.

A vista frontal da sound bar está atrás, com a imagem de sua estrutura de metal à frente.

Tecido fabricado com garrafas plásticas

O design de nossos sound bars é cuidadosamente concebido, e estamos tomando medidas para garantir que nossos produtos utilizem mais materiais reciclados. A Global Recycled Standard certifica que o tecido usado por nós é uma malha de poliéster fabricada a partir de garrafas plásticas.

Há um pictograma de garrafas plásticas; uma seta para a direita; um símbolo de reciclagem; outra seta para a direita; e a extremidade esquerda de uma sound bar.

*Os modelos S75Q, SH7Q não têm materiais reciclados.

Redução nas emissões de CO2

Caixas redesenhadas para reduzir o CO2

A caixa do sound bar adotou um design mais inteligente, com formato em L e tamanho reduzido. Sound bar e woofer são reorganizados no interior dela, permitindo o transporte simultâneo de mais produtos. Isso significa menos caminhões em circulação e, portanto, menos emissão de CO2.

No lado esquerdo, está o pictograma de uma caixa normal com formato retangular e um caminhão com várias caixas retangulares. Também há o ícone CO2. No lado direito, há uma caixa em forma de L e um caminhão com muito mais dessas caixas. Também há o ícone de redução de CO2.

*Somente S75Q, S65Q, S60Q e S40Q têm caixa em formato L.

Embalagem ecologicamente amigável

Embalagem feita com polpa reciclada

Os Home Theater Sound Bars LG receberam certificação Eco Product (produto ecológico) da SGS, pois o acondicionamento interno mudou de espuma EPS (isopor) e sacos de plástico para polpa moldada reciclada — uma alternativa ambientalmente amigável que protege o produto com a mesma eficiência.

O logotipo SGS ECO PRODUCT está no canto superior esquerdo. À esquerda, a imagem do isopor tem uma marca cinza de proibido e, à direita, está a imagem da caixa de embalagem.

*A SGS é uma empresa multinacional suíça que presta serviços de inspeção, verificação, ensaio e certificação.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Número de canais

    3.1.3

  • Potência de saída

    480 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

  • IMAX aprimorado

    Sim

  • WOW Orquestra

    Sim

  • Principal

    1.000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas as especificações

EFEITO SONORO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Som nítido

    Sim

  • Esportes

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Grave de som / Grave de som +

    Sim

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

  • Amostragem

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Saída HDMI

    1

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Sinal traseiro sem fio

    Sim

  • USB

    1

  • Compatívl com Alexa

    Sim

  • Conexão com Spotify

    Sim

  • Conexão Tidal

    Sim

  • AirPlay 2

    Sim

  • Funciona com Google Assistente

    Sim

  • Chromecast

    Sim

  • óptico

    1

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

  • Passagem

    Sim

  • Passagem (4K)

    Sim

  • taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

    Sim

  • 120Hz

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • Dolby Vision

    Sim

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

    Sim

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    3.1.3

  • Números de alto-falantes

    9 EA

  • Potência de saída

    480 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

  • IMAX aprimorado

    Sim

  • AAC

    Sim

  • AAC+

    Sim

  • MQA

    Sim

CONFORTO

  • Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

    Sim

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Sim

  • Controle do modo de Soundbar

    Sim

  • Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Orquestra

    Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Principal

    1.000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    4,5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10 kg

  • Peso bruto

    18,7 kg

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

  • Suporte para montagem na parede

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

POTÊNCIA

  • Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia (Principal)

    59 W

  • Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

    40 W

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

