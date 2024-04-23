Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Promoção Encerrada
Avaliou TV LG Ganhou! - Faça a avaliação de sua TV LG e ganhe um vale Netshoes de R$100,00

Faça a avaliação de sua TV LG e ganhe um vale Netshoes de R$100,00.

Produtos LG - TV LG OLED - TV LG QNED
Logos: TV LG OLED - TV LG QNED

Faça a avaliação de sua TV LG e ganhe um vale Netshoes de R$100,00.

Participar é muito fácil!

Logos: TV LG OLED - TV LG QNED
Avaliou TV LG Ganhou!

Participar é muito fácil:

01

Compre uma TV LG
participante no período
de 01/06/2022 a 31/12/2022.

02

Cadastre a sua nota fiscal
e dê sua opinião sobre
o produto até 09/01/2023.

03

Se seu cadastro for aprovado,
você receberá seu vale
Netshoes por e-mail.

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Promoção válida para os clientes que adquiriram as TVs participantes e efetuarem a avaliação do produto entre 23.12.2022 e 09.01.2023, exclusivamente no hotsite da promoção. Consulte os produtos participantes. Uso único. Não cumulativo com outras promoções. A premiação é atrelada ao CPF cadastrado no hotsite. A Loja Online LG realiza entregas nas regiões Centro-Oeste (somente nas cidades de Brasília, Goiânia, Campo Grande e Cuiabá), Sul e Sudeste do Brasil. Para mais informações, acesse o Regulamento em www.avalioulgtvganhou.com.br