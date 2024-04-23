We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Saiba como a Gallery Stand acrescenta elegância ao seu espaço.
*A Gallery Stand é vendida separadamente.
** A Gallery Stand é compatível com os modelos 2022: OLEDG2 (65”), OLEDC2 (65” e 55”), NanoCell série 80SQA (65” e 55”), NanoCell série 75SQA (65” e 55”), UQ80 (65”, 60” e 55”). 2021: OLEDG1 (65”), OLEDC1 / A1 (65” e 55”), NanoCell séries 85 / 80 / 75 (65” e 55”), UP7750 (65”, 60” e 55”). 2020: OLEDGX (65”), CX (65” e 55”), NanoCell séries 86 / 81 (65” e 55”).