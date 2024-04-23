Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DESTAQUES

Um layout de grade de álbuns com o logotipo da Apple Music sobreposto, com o logotipo LG OLED e Dolby Atmos abaixo.

Aproveite 3 meses grátis de
Apple Music

Mais de 100 milhões de músicas, tudo sem anúncios.

Experimente o Áudio Espacial em Dolby Atmos com som que envolve você.

Fácil de resgatar

Basta abrir o aplicativo Apple Music na sua TV LG para resgatar.

Um cursor clica na página inicial de Música no WebOS e abre a página Música com Apple Music e outros sites de streaming de música.

Mais de 100 milhões de músicas,
sem anúncios

Um layout de grade de álbuns com o logotipo da Apple Music sobreposto.

Além disso, experimente Spatial Audio com Dolby Atmos para obter um som que o rodeia.

A interface do Apple Music mostra listas de reprodução atualizadas e opções personalizadas com o logotipo Dolby Atmos abaixo.

Aproveite o Apple Music em
dispositivos LG

Oferta disponível no app Apple Music em modelos selecionados de Smart TV LG 4K e 8K 2018-2024. Modelos StanbyME e StanbyME Go TV, modelos 2022-2024 LG MyView™ Smart Monitor.

LG StandbyME, uma TV LG com LG Soundbar e monitor LG mostram o Apple Music em seus monitores.