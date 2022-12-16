LG TO PRESENT SPACIOUS YET SLEEK INSTAVIEW REFRIGERATOR AT CES 2023





New Counter-depth French-Door Fridge Boasts Mirror InstaView™ Panel, Large Capacity and Four Types of Ice





SEOUL, December. 15, 2022 - LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil the new LG InstaView™ French-Door refrigerator at CES 2023. Helping users create a more stylish kitchen with a refrigerator that sits flush with the cabinetry, the new counter-depth model offers large capacity and a simple yet elegant built-in design featuring a mirror InstaView panel and unobtrusive pocket handles. It also provides four different types of ice and keeps food fresh for longer with LG's advanced freshness technologies.

The company's new, 25.5-cubic feet counter-depth refrigerator offers a generous capacity, despite a nine percent reduction in depth compared to a conventional French-Door model.1 To increase internal storage space, LG redesigned several of the fridge's core components – slimming-down the cold air duct and the evaporator, while also reducing thickness by applying enhanced insulation. Although its expansive interior provides 25 percent more room for storing food and drinks than LG's previous counter-depth models,2 the new French-Door can still help to save space in the kitchen thanks to its smaller footprint.

The new model also brings a simple yet sophisticated aesthetic to the kitchen courtesy of LG's unique mirror-InstaView panel and flat door design. Bordered in sleek stainless steel, the mirror-coated glass of the seamless InstaView panel covers almost the entire right-hand door of the refrigerator. Just by knocking twice on the panel, users can check inside without having to open the door – a time-saving convenience that prevents cold air from escaping and energy from being wasted. The subtle, minimalist beauty and clean, modern lines of LG's latest InstaView are further enhanced by the discrete pocket handles applied to the fridge's 'flat' doors.

Additionally, the new French-Door refrigerator can create four different types of ice: cubed ice, crushed ice, LG's exclusive, slow-melting round Craft Ice, and the new mini cubed ice. Helping to keep drinks refreshingly cool, LG's mini cubed ice makes a great addition to juices, sodas or cocktails. With four frozen choices at their disposal, users can select whichever style of ice best suits their need, their drink, or the occasion.

Featuring LG's cutting-edge technologies, the new fridge seals in the freshness of ingredients for longer and helps maintain the hygiene of the built-in water dispenser. The company's exclusive LinearCooling™ technology reduces temperature fluctuations, enabling the fridge to preserve food at peak freshness for up to seven days.3 Meanwhile, DoorCooling+™ works faster than a conventional cooling system4 to help keep food fresher – and beverages colder – on every shelf. On top of that, LG's UVnano™ tech maintains the cleanliness of the fridge's water dispenser, reducing the presence of bacteria on the dispenser's nozzle by 99.99 percent.5

"LG's new InstaView French-Door refrigerator makes a superb, stylish addition to any modern kitchen, offering consumers the ultimate in convenience, design and food freshness," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to deliver outstanding customer value and experiences with innovative home solutions leveraging elegant, functional design and our advanced technologies."

LG will be showcasing its latest home appliances, including the new InstaView French-Door refrigerator, at its exhibition booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8.





1. LG standard-depth model LFXS26596S.

2. Based on an internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

3. LinearCooling sends cool air throughout the refrigerator compartment more frequently than a conventional cooling system, helping maintain a smaller temperature fluctuation range of ±0.5 degrees Celsius. Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method, measuring the time it took to achieve a 5 percent weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LG LinearCooling model GSXV91NSAE. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

4. Tested by TÜV Rheinland using LG's internal testing method, comparing the time of the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ and non-DoorCooling+ models.

5. Tested by TÜV Rheinland using LG's internal testing method, measuring the reduction of a bacteria solution (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in distilled water samples after exposure to the product's UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.



