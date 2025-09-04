This summer your local cafés, restaurants, and backyard watch parties will be where Canadians gather to watch the Beautiful Game.

The early morning kickoffs.

The packed watch parties.

The chants. The colours. The rituals.

Match Day Heroes celebrates the cafés, restaurants and bars where footy means something more.

To help make those moments even more unforgettable, LG partnered with four beloved Local footy hubs to upgrade their match dayexperience with new TVs, projectors, sound systems or appliances.

It’s about the communities that make the Beautiful Game feel louder, closer and more meaningful every week.

At LG, we believe Life’s Good when communities come together.