We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Canada is proud to celebrate Match Day Heroes
This summer your local cafés, restaurants, and backyard watch parties will be where Canadians gather to watch the Beautiful Game.
The early morning kickoffs.
The packed watch parties.
The chants. The colours. The rituals.
Match Day Heroes celebrates the cafés, restaurants and bars where footy means something more.
To help make those moments even more unforgettable, LG partnered with four beloved Local footy hubs to upgrade their match dayexperience with new TVs, projectors, sound systems or appliances.
It’s about the communities that make the Beautiful Game feel louder, closer and more meaningful every week.
At LG, we believe Life’s Good when communities come together.
“It’sthe places where Canadians gather to watch these games that are the real stars– local spots that create a sense of community. Growing up, my own soccer hubwas back in Ottawa growing up with friends and families. I’m excited to see the special placesCanadians nominate and celebrate the people behind them.”
- Jonathan David, Canadian soccer player
Footy Hub: Liberty Village Market & Café