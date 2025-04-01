We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What’s to love about LG PuriCare 360 HIT?
Thorough air purification
Multi-filter purification
Compact in size
Visible Air Quality
Smart Air Care
Air Purification
Give your air a deep clean
The mother and the baby are together and the product is working
Fits anywhere, covers more space
The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.
360 Degree Filtration
A unique filtration method promotes 360 degrees of cleaner air delivery, including areas low to the ground.
Know the Air Quality, Right Now
The intelligent LED indicator system atop the LG LG PuriCare™ 360 changes from red to orange to yellow to green as the indoor air quality improves, a visual indication of its effective performance.
The product display color is shown in red-orange-yellow-green.
*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colours: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red colour denotes the worst air quality and a green colour denotes the best air quality.
Particular About Particles
The micro particle sensor inside the LG PuriCare™ 360 detects particles as small as one microns (PM 1.0), for more effective filtration. Enhance home comfort by efficiently eliminating most of these microscopic particles for improved air quality.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
LG ThinQ™
ThinQ of the Possibilities
Why wait to enjoy the comfort of cleaner, fresher air at home when you can adjust key features of your LG PuriCare™ from anywhere*, at any time?
A person controls the product remotely by LG ThinQ®
*Wi-Fi and ThinQ app required.
FAQ
Do air purifiers remove dust, smells and mold?
LG's advanced air purification system combines multiple technologies to provide high-quality air. The 360 Safe Plus Filter, Dual Airflow with Clean Booster, UVnano, and Ionizer work together to remove harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria, providing a clean, healthy, and comfortable living space.
*Please refer to the disclaimer mentioned above for harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria.
How often should the filter be replaced?
The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.
How do I clean the air purifier filter?
First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.
Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.
*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.
What is a HEPA filter?
A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.
*The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm
*Test application number: CT24-105346E
*Test date: '24.12.03 ~ '24.12.05
*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)
*Test product: AS35*GW*0
*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,
*Operating conditions: Turbo
*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)
*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more)
*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
Where is the best place to put the air purifier?
Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.
The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Room capacity (㎡)
62
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)
No
-
Color
White
-
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
-
Power input (W)
41
-
Power supply (V, Hz)
120V / 60Hz
-
Rated Voltage
No
-
Room Capacity (ft²)
2482
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Weight_Net (kg)
6.75
-
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
-
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
411 x 591 x 411
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
8.05
FEATURES
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
Yes
-
Odor Display
Yes
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
-
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
-
UVnano
No
-
UWB Sensor
No
-
Voice Guidance
No
-
Wireless
N/A
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
360˚ Filter(H) X 1 EA
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Auto On / Off
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
(Only for customers located in Canada)