LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier 360 HIT
What’s to love about LG PuriCare 360 HIT?
Complete Air Purification
Compact in size
Visible Air Quality
Smart Air Care
Air Purification
Give your air a deep clean
The mother and the baby are together and the product is working
Compact in size
Fits anywhere, covers more space
The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.
360˚ Purification
Purify the air all around you
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.
|Smart Sensor & Indicator
Bring air quality to light
|Check your air quality at a glance with a colour-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 Sensor detecting system.
The product display color is shown in red-orange-yellow-green.
*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colours: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red colour denotes the worst air quality and a green colour denotes the best air quality.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Smart Air Care
Take control of the air with LG ThinQ®
Use LG ThinQ® to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.
A person controls the product remotely by LG ThinQ®
All Spec
-
Weight_Net (kg)
-
6.75
-
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
-
315 x 511 x 315
-
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
-
411 x 591 x 411
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
-
8.05
-
Weight_Net (g)
-
6700
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
360˚ Clean
-
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
-
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps
-
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
-
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
Filter Grade
-
H13
-
Air Purifier Filter
-
360˚ Filter(H) X 1 EA
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Auto On / Off
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Color
-
White
-
Display(Method)
-
LED + Touch Button
-
Fan Motor Type
-
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
-
53 / 25
-
Power input (W)
-
41
-
Power supply (V, Hz)
-
120V / 60Hz
-
Room Capacity (ft²)
-
2482
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
-
2023-07
-
Product Type (Model Name)
-
AS601HWV0.AWHCIL
