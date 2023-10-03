About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier 360 HIT

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier 360 HIT

AS601HWV0

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier 360 HIT

What’s to love about LG PuriCare 360 HIT?

It shows a variety of filters to show the strong air purification

Complete Air Purification

It shows that it fits well in a small space

Compact in size

Visible Air Quality

Visible Air Quality

Smart Air Care

Smart Air Care

Air Purification

Give your air a deep clean

The mother and the baby are together and the product is working

Compact in size

Fits anywhere, covers more space

The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.

A product that goes well with the interior of the living room
A product that goes well with the interior of the kitchen
A product that goes well with the bedroom interior
A product that goes well with the interior of the children's room

                                                 360˚ Purification

Purify the air all around you

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

                                                   Smart Sensor & Indicator

Bring air quality to light

Check your air quality at a glance with a colour-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 Sensor detecting system.

The product display color is shown in red-orange-yellow-green.

*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colours: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red colour denotes the worst air quality and a green colour denotes the best air quality.

Extra sensitive for extra tiny particles

The PM 1.0 Sensor detects contaminants that are undetectable by the human eye.

See your air quality at a glance

The smart indicator on top of the system displays the overall air quality, monitoring both odors and dust particles.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Air Care

Take control of the air with LG ThinQ®

Use LG ThinQ® to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

A person controls the product remotely by LG ThinQ®

Print

All Spec

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Weight_Net (kg)

6.75

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

315 x 511 x 315

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

411 x 591 x 411

Weight_Shipping (kg)

8.05

Weight_Net (g)

6700

FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

360˚ Clean

Yes

Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

FILTER

Filter Grade

H13

Air Purifier Filter

360˚ Filter(H) X 1 EA

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Auto On / Off

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

BASIC SPEC.

Color

White

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

53 / 25

Power input (W)

41

Power supply (V, Hz)

120V / 60Hz

Room Capacity (ft²)

2482

COMPLIANCE

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2023-07

Product Type (Model Name)

AS601HWV0.AWHCIL

What people are saying