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Save $100 on a select laundry pair and qualify for ENERGY STAR® rebates* for even greater value

Save $100 on a select laundry pair

And qualify for ENERGY STAR® rebates*

for even greater value

Disclaimer:



*Some exclusions apply. Offer valid on lg.com/ca, while quantities last. Offer does not apply to vacuums, LG WashTowers™, microwaves, wall ovens, cooktops, accessories and LG STUDIO major appliances. From April 2, 2026, if you buy 2 eligible LG home appliances you will save $100 on your purchase. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. Commercial sales excluded. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice. No rain checks will be offered. Returns: If you choose to return one or more items purchased in connection with this offer, a lower discount rate (or no discount) will be applied to your purchase and this will be reflected in the refund you receive. For example, if you originally purchased three items and you return one, you will only be eligible for a discount of $100 off your purchase and this will be reflected in the refund. If you originally purchased two items and you return one, you will receive a refund for the returned item, minus the $100 discount.