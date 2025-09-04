About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Sound Suite M7: ch 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Sound Suite M7: ch 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

M7
front view
rear view
side view from left
front view from the top
top view
side view from the bottom
buttons close-up
rear view from the bottom
side view with stand
bottom view with stand
side view from right
buttons close-up from the top
front view
rear view
side view from left
front view from the top
top view
side view from the bottom
buttons close-up
rear view from the bottom
side view with stand
bottom view with stand
side view from right
buttons close-up from the top

Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • AI Sound Pro
  • Room Calibration Pro
  • LG ThinQ
More
LG Sound Suite M7 wireless speaker with a black textured design and orange light for immersive surround sound systems

Versatile performance with flexible expansion — LG Sound Suite M7

M7 is a premium speaker in the LG Sound Suite family, combining the lineup’s core strengths — space optimization through DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect), Sound Follow technology, and flexible placement and expansion. Powered by AI Sound Pro, it intelligently adapts to any space to deliver rich, multidimensional Dolby Atmos audio — all in a sleek, versatile form designed for diverse environments.

Learn more

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on Sound Suite M7/M5 is only available when connected to a compatible TV or the Sound Suite H7.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.
*Sound Follow is only available when connected to the H7.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems

*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on Sound Suite M7/M5 is only available when connected to a compatible TV or the Sound Suite H7.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the feature.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Immersive audio experience powered by Peerless heritage and Dolby Atmos technology

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

Peerless Units

Spatial audio inspired by Peerless heritage, powered by front and up-firing speaker

Rich, crystal-clear stereo sound comes from the front speaker array, which features 1.5-inch full-range units and a woofer. Paired with an up-firing driver that reflects sound off the ceiling, it creates immersive 3D audio that expands across your room with front and overhead sound.

LG Sound Suite M7 speaker with spatial audio and Peerless front and up-firing speaker arrays delivering immersive 3D audio from every direction

Dolby Atmos

Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale

The M7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

AI Sound Pro

Real-time genre recognition for optimized audio performance

AI Sound Pro uses advanced signal analysis to identify whether you’re listening to dialogue, music, or movies in real time. It then fine-tunes clarity, balance, and spatial depth based on genre-specific profiles — delivering sound that adapts intelligently to every scene.

Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space

By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.

Top-down view of a living room where circular sound waves spreading evenly between the speaker and soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Versatil usage

Use it as a standalone speaker for personal listening, connect it to your TV for an immersive home theater setup, or pair it with other speakers for rich surround sound — one device offering truly versatile usage.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

Wi-Fi Streaming

Smart streaming over Wi-Fi, powered by Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2

Stream seamlessly over Wi-Fi with consistent, high-quality sound and effortless control across platforms.

LG Sound Suite speaker with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for easy Wi-Fi content streaming.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app

Download the LG ThinQ app to control various Sound Suite features such as volume and connectivity. You can also set up and manage DAFC across Sound Suite products — all in one place, right from the app.

'Bottom view of an LG Sound Suite wireless speaker highlighting the sturdy base and stand connection

'Bottom view of an LG Sound Suite wireless speaker highlighting the sturdy base and stand connection

Floor Stand

Designed for a clean, refined installation

Pair the speaker with a floor stand for seamless integration into your space. Built-in cable management keeps everything neat and organized, maintaining a polished, clutter-free look.

*Floor Stand sold separately.

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite

automatically optimizes the sound for you.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos

*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and will expand to include all OLED and QNED TVs in 2026.

Freedom to connect directly to your TV

Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.

Table Caption
FeaturesStereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7
A pair of M9 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 9
Stereo Suite 5
AI ProcessorXXX
Sound ExperienceReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Channels & speaker unitsUp to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
Product ListM7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65"Above 65"Above 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailable. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
Sound FollowXXX
Room Calibration ProOOO
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
Cinema Suite 7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Channels & speaker units13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units 7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable
Sound FollowOOOOOO
Room Calibration ProOOOOOO

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

H7

The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

Learn More

M7

Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

Learn More

M5

Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

Learn More

W7

A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

Learn More
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.