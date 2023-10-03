About Cookies on This Site

23 cu. ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

23 cu. ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LFCC23596S

23 cu. ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LFCC23596S

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LFCC23596S
CAPACITY
22.8 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 31 1/4"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

French Door

Door Type

3-Door

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Yes

Counter Depth

Yes

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

22.60

Colour

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

15.50

Freezer (cu.ft.)

7.30

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

22.80

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

593

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

2.5 lbs

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

2.7 lbs

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

4.0 lbs

Ice System

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Smart Cooling™ System

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Multi-Air Flow™ System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

5

Evaporator

1

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane/White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crisper

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED (Frameless)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Yes

No. of Bins

7 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Ice Bin / In-Door Ice

Icemaker & Ice bin in the freezer

Freezer Handle

SmarPull™ Handle

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

All Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

31 1/4"

Depth without Handles

28 3/4"

Depth without Door

24 3/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

43 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

68 1/2”

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4”

Width

35 3/4”

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2”

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 1/3"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

280 lbs/304 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 37"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

5 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

5 Years

Linear Compressor (Parts Only)

6-10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048231804783

