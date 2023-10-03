We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 cu. ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
French Door
-
Door Type
-
3-Door
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Door-In-Door® with ColdSaver™ Panel
-
Yes
-
Counter Depth
-
No
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
27.00
-
Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
18.2
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
8.80
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
27.00
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
391
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
2.5 lbs
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
2.7 lbs
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
4.0 lbs
-
Ice System
-
Factory Installed Ice Maker
-
Dual Ice
-
No
-
Dispenser Light
-
No
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Smart Cooling™ System
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow™ System
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
5
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a: Low Global Warming Potential, Zero Ozone Depletion Potential and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant than R134a
-
Display Type
-
Membrane / Green LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Door-In-Door® with ColdSaver™ Panel
-
Yes
-
No. of Bins
-
7 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers
-
2-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Ice Bin / In-Door Ice
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Freezer Handle
-
SmarPull™ Handle
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
All Available Colors
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Blowing Agent
-
Cyclopentane - Low Global Warming Potential, and Zero Ozone Depletion Potential Blowing Agent
-
Depth with Handles
-
34 1/4"
-
Depth without Handles
-
32 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
28 1/2"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
46 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
1 3/4”
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
295 lbs./320 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 36"
-
1 Year parts and Labor
-
Yes
-
7 Years on the Sealed System
-
Yes
-
10 Years on Compressor
-
Yes
-
UPC
-
048231804776
