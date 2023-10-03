We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30 cu.ft. Door-In-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
29.7
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38 x 73 x 39
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
749
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Yes/No
-
Handle Type
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
29.7
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
10.4
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
19.3
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
331
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
355
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
70.25
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68.875
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
29.875
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
34.125
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
36.625
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
48.5
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
44.25
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
40
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38 x 73 x 39
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
749
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
-
1
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Micro Surface LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Yes
-
No. of Door Bins
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Vegetable Box
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Bar Code
-
048231807296
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
3Tier Organization
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
4.5
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
6.3
