30 cu.ft. Door-In-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™

Specs

Reviews

Support

LRFDS3016S

LRFDS3016S-Front view with top right door open

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
29.70 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 36 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

29.7

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 39

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

749

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

Door-in-Door

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

29.7

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

10.4

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

19.3

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

331

Gross Weight (lb.)

355

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70.25

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.875

Depth without door (inch)

29.875

Depth without handle (inch)

34.125

Depth with handle (inch)

36.625

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48.5

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44.25

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 39

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

749

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

1

Refrigerator Light

Micro Surface LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231807296

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Drawer_Freezer

3Tier Organization

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Dispenser Light

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

4.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

6.3

