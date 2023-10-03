We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36" InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
15.4
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
8.1
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
23.5
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
717
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Measured Fill
-
Yes
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
3.5 lbs
-
Craft Ice™ Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
0.4 lbs
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
3.8 lbs
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
3.0 lbs + 3.5 lbs
-
Ice System
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Smart Cooling Plus™ System
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
9
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Evaporator
-
2
-
Display Type
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed+1 Folding)
-
Folding Shelf
-
1
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crisper
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control Pantry
-
Digital Control
-
ColdSaver™ Glass Panel
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Micro Surface LED
-
InstaView® Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Door-In-Door® with ColdSaver™Panel
-
Yes
-
Adjustable Door-in-Door® Bins
-
Yes
-
No. of Bins
-
8
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers
-
3-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Dual Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Freezer Handle
-
SmartPull™ Handle
-
WiFi Enabled
-
Yes
-
SmartThinQ®
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
All Available Colors
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel Black Stainless Steel
-
Depth with Handles
-
30 3/4"
-
Depth without Handles
-
28 1/4"
-
Depth without Door
-
24"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
42 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
40"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2 1/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 33"
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System
-
7 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
10 Years
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
36"
-
Yes
-
Counter Depth
-
Yes
-
LRFVC2406D.ASBCNA0
-
048231803397
-
LRFVC2406S.ASTCNA0
-
048231803380
What people are saying
-
