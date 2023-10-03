About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView® Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

23 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView® Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

LRMVC2306S

23 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView® Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

LRMVC2306S-LRMVC2306S-front view with food
Inverter Linear compressor

Inverter Linear compressor

Door-in-Door®

Door-in-Door®

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

LG Smart Cooling Plus

LG Smart Cooling+Plus

SmartPull<sup>TM</sup>

SmartPull™ Handle

Smart Diagnosis<sup>TM</sup>

SmartDiagnosis™

Energy Star®

Energy Star®

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

Combining innovation and distinctive design, the InstaView® Door-in-Door® refrigerator will enhance even the most beautifully crafted kitchen. The sleek tinted glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks, so you can see inside the easy access compartment without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
Easy Access to Family Favorites

Easy Access to Family Favorites

For those fly-by visits to the refrigerator, the Door-In-Door® feature allows you to get in and get out providing easy access to beverages and snacks. Only LG Door-In-Door® models include bonus door bins for added organization and storage.
Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™

Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™

LG’s exclusive Craft Ice™ slow melting round ice maker automatically makes upscale craft ice at home without the work. No more time consuming molds that only produce one or two at a time. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee.




*Shape and clarity of Craft Iceᵀᴹ will vary with settings, home use and water supply.
SEE HOW LG'S EXCLUSIVE ROUND CRAFT ICETM LETS YOU ENTERTAIN LIKE A BALLER.
Maximum Shelf Space

Maximum Shelf Space

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Located on the freezer door, the ingenious SpacePlus® ice system offers easy access to ice when you need it while freeing up shelf space for additional storage.
10 Year Warranty on Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty on Linear Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling ™

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling ™ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.
Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can’t wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The SmartDiagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
29.50 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 32 1/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

22.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 33

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

716

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR®

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

22.5

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

6.5

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

13.2

Custom Chill

2.8

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

716

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

333

Gross Weight (lb.)

355

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70.25

Height to Top of Case (inch)

69.125

Depth without door (inch)

24

Depth without handle (inch)

28.875

Depth with handle (inch)

31.25

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43.125

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

45.375

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 33

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

1

Refrigerator Light

Micro Surface LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231806183

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Drawer_Freezer

2Tier Organization

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Dispenser Light

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

3.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

6.6

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

IcePlus™ / Express Cooling

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LRMVC2306S-LRMVC2306S-front view with food

LRMVC2306S

23 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView® Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker