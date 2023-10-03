We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36" Smudge Resistant Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, WiFi connectivity and Dual Ice Makers
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
36"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
26
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
17.2
-
Freezer
-
8.8
-
Total
-
26
-
Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
708
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Ice & Water
-
Control & Display
-
Smooth Touch (White LED)
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Tall
-
Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™ System
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Smart Cooling Plus
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Temperature Sensors
-
6
-
Water Filtration
-
LT1000P
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis®
-
Yes
-
SmartThinQ®
-
WiFi
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Hybrid
-
Glide N' Serve Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Refrigerator Lighting
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Door Bin
-
9
-
Door Bin Material
-
Clear (1piece)
-
SmartPull™ Handle
-
Yes
-
Door Type
-
Drawer
-
No. of Drawers/Shelves
-
2
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Freezer Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice Bucket
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Dual Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Hidden Hinge
-
Yes
-
Flush Metal Plate Cover on Back
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant STS
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Flat Duct
-
Yes
-
R600a Refrigerant
-
Yes
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
34 7/8"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32 3/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
27 3/4"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
36 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle
-
1 1/3"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
295 lbs./327 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions(WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 36"
-
Stainless Steel
-
048231797092
-
1 Year on parts and Labor
-
Yes
-
7 Years on the Sealed System
-
Yes
-
10 Years on Compressor
-
Yes
