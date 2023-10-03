About Cookies on This Site

30" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 22 cu. Ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

30" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 22 cu. Ft.

LFNS22530S

30" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 22 cu. Ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
21.8 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 3/4" x 68 1/2" x 35 1/2"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

14.5

Freezer (cu.ft.)

7.3

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

21.8

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

447

Tier III Energy Star® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

IcePlus

Yes

Ice Maker

Ready (LK55C)

Ice Bin

Yes

COOLING

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow™ System

Yes

Smart Cooling System

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Green LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

4

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Sabbath Mode

No

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf Construction

Hybrid

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N Serve™ Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bin

8 (6 Full Basket, 2 Half Baskets)

Dairy Corner

No

FREEZER

Drawers

Plastic

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

Ceiling : LED

SMART FEATURES

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Available Colour

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

35 1/2"

Depth without Handles

33"

Depth without Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

44 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

67 1/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

68 1/2"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

38 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

33 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

237 lbs./259 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

31 1/2" x 69 3/8" x 37 3/4"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

Sealed System

7 Years

Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Years

UPC CODES

LFNS22530S

772454072956

