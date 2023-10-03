About Cookies on This Site

36'' Smudge Resistant Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology and Dual Ice Makers

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LFXS26973S

LFXS26973S

36'' Smudge Resistant Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology and Dual Ice Makers

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Inverter Linear

    Compressor

  • Energy Star

    Energy Star

Store More

Store More

Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 26 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family's favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.
Most shelf space.*

Most shelf space.*

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. The Slim SpacePlus® Ice System provides more shelf space and allows even more space for door bins.
Fresher is better

Fresher is better

Smart Cooling® system is designed to maintain superior conditions within the refrigerator. The Linear Compressor reacts quickly to temperature fluctuations and helps keep your food fresher, longer. Meanwhile, strategically-placed vents in every section surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
Maximum Ice Production and Storage

Maximum Ice Production and Storage

Dual ice makers, dispensed from the door and located in the freezer compartment, produce large amounts of ice so you never run out. This extra ice storage helps ensure that you have extra ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining large parties.
Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.
The Look You Love Without the Fuss

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG's fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.

*Standard width french door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products.

Easy to Open

Easy to Open

Get in and out of the freezer with ease thanks to an effortless SmartPull™ handle. After getting used to this ergonomic design, you'll never go back!
CALL, CONNECT, RESOLVE

CALL, CONNECT, RESOLVE

SmartDiagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Peace of Mind

Peace of Mind

When you buy a refrigerator, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the Linear Compressor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the Linear Compressor with a 10-year limited warranty.
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Environmentally Friendly

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
26.2 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 34 7/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

26

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

17.4

Freezer

8.8

Total

26.2

FEATURES

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

685

Ice & Water Dispenser

Ice & Water

Control & Display

Smooth Touch (White LED)

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System

Yes

IcePlus™ System

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Smart Cooling Plus

Yes

Temperature Control

Electronic/Digital

Temperature Sensors

6

Water Filtration

LT1000P

Door Alarm

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis®

Yes

SmartThinQ®

WiFi

Door Cooling+

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf Construction

Hybrid

Glide N' Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Refrigerator Lighting

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

6

Door Bin Material

Clear (1piece)

FREEZER

SmartPull™ Handle

Yes

Door Type

Drawer

No. of Drawers/Shelves

2

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Bucket

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Dual Ice Maker

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Flush Metal Plate Cover on Back

Yes

Available Colours

Smudge Resistant STS

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Flat Duct

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth w/ Handles

34 7/8"

Depth w/o Handles

32 3/8"

Depth w/o Door

27 3/4"

Depth w/o Door

28 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

36 7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open 90º)

47 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 1/2"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

44 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 1/3"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

284lbs./316lbs.

Carton Dimensions(WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 36"

UPC CODES

Stainless Steel

048231797122

WARRANTY

1 Year on parts and Labor

Yes

7 Years on the Sealed System

Yes

10 Years on Compressor

Yes

