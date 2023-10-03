About Cookies on This Site

The industry’s largest counter-depth fridge capacity*

Stock up on everything you need and enjoy 25% more space for your family's favorite food and drinks. Only the LG Counter-Depth MAX ™ delivers the 27 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design.

Built-in style. Full size-capacity.

Only LG delivers the 27 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy ample space for your family favourites.

*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

Maximum Counter-Depth Capacity

Fits everything you need.

Maximum Counter-Depth Capacity

Get the built-in look and the storage capacity you crave.

Edge-to-Edge InstaView™ Window

Edge-to-Edge InstaView™ Window

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Door Cooling+

Door Cooling+

Knock twice to see even more than before

Knock twice to see even more than before

Knock on the InstaView® window to quickly see what's inside—now with a sleek, edge-to-edge design that lets you see your favorites without ever opening the door.
Internal water dispenser

Internal water dispenser

Easily access fresh filtered water with the internal water dispenser. Conveniently fill your cup, pitcher or even a small sauce pot.

Cooling technologies

Keep your food fresher up to twice as long* with LG's combination of signature cooling technologies.

Cool Guard Interior

Wall panels help maintain your chill with premium style

Linear Cooling™

Senses fluctuations and adjusts temperature within 1°F.

Door Cooling+

Blasts of cool air reaches all areas of the refrigerator.

*Available on select LG smart appliances.

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.

Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

LG’s Smudge Resistant finish resists fingerprints and smudges for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style. It easily wipes clean, so the only lasting impression is your excellent taste.
Peace of mind built-in

Peace of mind built-in

Now select LG appliances activated when you download the ThinQ® app and connect your smart appliance. Get recommended maintenance tips and usage reports to help keep your appliances running at their best. Plus receive alerts for potential problem before they arise.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LRFGC2706S
CAPACITY
26.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

17.9

Freezer (cu.ft.)

8.6

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

26.5

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

632

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Dispenser Type

Internal Water Dispenser

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

2.5 lbs. (F/Cubed)

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

4.0 lbs

Ice System

IcePlus™

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Temperature Sensors

9

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Evaporator

1

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Wifi Eclipse Display

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (4 Fixed)

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

CoolGuard™

Yes

Handle Type

Bar

No. of Door Bins

8 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers/Shelves

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Freezer Handle

SmartPull™ Handle

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Width

35 3/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Depth with Handles

31 5/8"

Case Edge Clearance (Door Fully Open)

21"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

44 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height (Floor to Top of Drawer)

70 1/4"

Depth without Door

24 7/8"

Depth without Handles

29 1/4"

Depth (to Hinge Cover)

18 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 32"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

322 lbs / 352 lbs

UPC

UPC

195174039250

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

