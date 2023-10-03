We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 cu.ft. InstaView™ Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator
The industry’s largest counter-depth fridge capacity*
Built-in style. Full size-capacity.
*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.
Cooling technologies
*Available on select LG smart appliances.
*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.
Feature Videos
LG Smart Cooling Plus
SmartDiagnosis™
Inverter Linear Compressor
Energy Star
Qualifications
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
17.9
Freezer (cu.ft.)
8.6
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
26.5
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
632
Dispenser Type
Internal Water Dispenser
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
2.5 lbs. (F/Cubed)
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
4.0 lbs
Ice System
IcePlus™
Water Filter
LT1000P
Temperature Sensors
9
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Fresh Air Filter
Yes
Evaporator
1
Display Type
Smooth Touch Control / White LED
Temperature Controls
Electronic/Digital
Door Alarm
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
Yes
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes (Left Door Only)
Wifi Eclipse Display
Yes
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
ADA Compliant
Yes
Sabbath Mode
Yes
No. of Shelves
4 Split (4 Fixed)
Cantilevered Shelves
Hybrid Cantilevered
Shelf Construction
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
Crisper Bins
2 Crispers
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
Yes
CoolGuard™
Yes
Handle Type
Bar
No. of Door Bins
8 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)
Door Bin Construction
1 Piece (Clear)
Door Type
Pull Drawer
Drawers/Shelves
2-Tier Organization
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
Yes
Drawer Divider
Yes
Freezer Light
LED Lighting
Freezer Handle
SmartPull™ Handle
Width
35 3/4"
Height to Top of Door Hinge
70 1/4"
Depth with Handles
31 5/8"
Case Edge Clearance (Door Fully Open)
21"
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
44 1/4"
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
44 1/4"
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
4 1/4"
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
2 1/4"
Height to Top of Case
68 7/8"
Height (Floor to Top of Drawer)
70 1/4"
Depth without Door
24 7/8"
Depth without Handles
29 1/4"
Depth (to Hinge Cover)
18 1/4"
Installation Clearance
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
38" x 73" x 32"
Weight (Unit/Carton)
322 lbs / 352 lbs
UPC
195174039250
Parts & Labour
1 Year
Sealed System (Parts only)
7 Years
Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
