27 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser
The industry’s largest counter-depth fridge capacity*
Built-in style. Full size-capacity.
*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.
Cooling technologies
*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.
Feature Videos
-
LG Smart Cooling Plus
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Star
-
Qualifications
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
26.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38 x 73 x 32
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
632
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
No/Yes
-
Handle Type
-
Bar
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes (Only left door)
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
26.5
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
8.6
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
17.9
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
322
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
352
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
70.25
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68.875
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
24.875
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
29.25
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
31.625
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
43.5
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
44.875
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
40
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38 x 73 x 32
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
632
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
195174039274
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2Tier Organization
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
No. of Door Bins
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Vegetable Box
-
2 Crispers
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
2.5
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
4
