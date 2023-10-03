About Cookies on This Site

22 cu ft. Smart Counter Depth Double Freezer Refrigerator with Craft Ice™

LRMXC2206S

LRMXC2206S

22 cu ft. Smart Counter Depth Double Freezer Refrigerator with Craft Ice™

Inverter Linear Compressor

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Smart Diagnosis™

Energy Star®

The combination of LG Inverter Linear Compressor and air flow design from the back and front vents helps to keep food fresher for longer and enhance cooling for stored items.
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
Space When You Need It

Get more space for groceries in a great feature-packed refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 22 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.
Sharp Design, Seamless Fit

Enjoy a built-in look with the counter depth feature on this LG refrigerator. Thanks to its slightly shallower depth, it can stand flush with your counter top for a sleek look.
Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™

LG's exclusive Craft Ice™ slow melting round ice maker automatically makes batches of three ice spheres per day without the work of time consuming molds. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee. To get even more Craft Ice™, activate Craft Ice in the ThinQ® App to make slow-melting ice twice as fast.

*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice+ is activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.

SEE HOW LG'S EXCLUSIVE ROUND CRAFT ICETM LETS YOU ENTERTAIN LIKE A BALLER.

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Smudge Resistant finish resists fingerprints and smudges to keep your kitchen looking its best. Available in stainless and black stainless steel, it provides a premium look and professional-grade durability—without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. Plus, it easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.
The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.
Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Qualifications

10-Year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor

ENERGY STAR™ Certified

Inverter Linear Compressor

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LRMXC2206S
CAPACITY
22 cu. ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 31 1/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

22

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 36

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

665

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

22

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

7.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

14.8

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

665

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

299

Gross Weight (lb.)

324

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69.75

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.5

Depth without door (inch)

24.75

Depth without handle (inch)

28.75

Depth with handle (inch)

31.25

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43.5

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44.25

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

39.25

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 36

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

1

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Hybrid Cantilevered

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174004951

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Drawer_Freezer

2Tier Organization

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Dispenser Light

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

3.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

6.1

