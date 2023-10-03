About Cookies on This Site

ProBeam Laser WUXGA with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BF60PST

Front view

Designed for Business Innovation

6,000 ANSI Lumens : Boost Power of Presentation
6,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost Power of Presentation

6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

This corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

 

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BF60PST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

The Smallest WUXGA 6,000 ANSI Projector

Sufficiently Compact Size

LG BF60PST, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution and 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

The Smallest WUXGA 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

webOS Mirroring Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.

Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BF60PST keeps initial brightness over a long-time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1500

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual (Motorized Focus)

Zoom

1.25x

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 140"

Standard (lens to wall)

100"@2.7~3.4m

Throw Ratio

1.2 - 1.5

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

314 x 210 x 95

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

3.2

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

USB Type-C

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

IP control

YES

FEATURES

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Closed Caption

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

YES (Vertical)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (4K)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES

Background Image

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Real Cinema

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Smooth Gradation

YES

TruMotion

YES (up to 4096x2160)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Astro black

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Tact Key

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

YES

Warranty Card

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

210W

Power Supply

Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

ProBeam Laser WUXGA with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness