30" Bottom Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, 22 cu.ft.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
30"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
Counter Depth
-
No
-
22
-
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Dispenser
-
No
-
ThinQ®
-
No
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
14.8 cu. ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.3 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
22.1 cu.ft.
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
505
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Internal LED
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
-
4
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
2 Full Shelves
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Hybrid
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Bins
-
5 Door Bins (2 Gallon, 1 Dairy, 1 Folding, 1 Half)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Folding Door Bin
-
Yes
-
Drawers
-
2
-
Divider
-
Yes (Lower)
-
Ice Maker
-
Ready (LK55C)
-
Freezer Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinge
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Coated Metal, Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel (ST) , White (SW)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Depth with Handles
-
34 7/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
33"
-
Depth without Door
-
29"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
59 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
67 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
68 1/2"
-
Width
-
29 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)
-
33 1/2"
-
Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)
-
31 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
231lbs./ 252 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
31 1/2" x 69 3/8" x 37 3/4"
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System 10 Years on Linear Compressor
-
LDNS22220SW
-
772454067075
