30" Bottom Freezer Drawer Refrigerator, 22 cu.ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

30" Bottom Freezer Drawer Refrigerator, 22 cu.ft.

LRDNS2200S

  • Smart Diagnosis

  •

    Energy Star®

  •

    Smart Inverter Compressor

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Multi-Air Flow System

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer.
CALL, CONNECT, RESOLVE

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
10 Year Warranty on Smart inverter Compressor

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refridgerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.
Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, Which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRDNS2200
CAPACITY
22.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 3/4" x 68 1/2" x 34 7/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

505

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Bottom Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Yes

Door alarm

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Contour Door

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

505

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174028346

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf_Cantilevered

Hybrid

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

FEATURES

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Reversible Door

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

Drawer_Freezer

2

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Ready (LK55C)

Ice Maker_Manual

Ready (LK55C)

What people are saying

30" Bottom Freezer Drawer Refrigerator, 22 cu.ft.