Counter Depth Column Freezer, 11.4 cu.ft.

Counter Depth Column Freezer, 11.4 cu.ft.

LROFC1104V

Counter Depth Column Freezer, 11.4 cu.ft.

  • Smart Inverter Compressor

    Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Pull™ Handle

    Energy Star®

Great Space in Style

Great Space
in Style

Get the space you need in a freezer that's right for
your kitchen. With this 11.4 cu.ft. freezer you can
store a lot in style.
10 Year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your congélateur evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Multi-Air Flow™

The Smart Cooling Plus System maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels by dispersing cold air through the Multi-Air Flow™ vents. Digital sensors prompt LG's exclusive Linear Compressor motor to turn on and activate the system when necessary to help keep your food fresher, longer - no matter where you place it in the freezer.
Less work with LG's frost-free technology

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents the accumulation of frost, which saves the hassle of manual defrosting.
Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The SmartDiagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Easy In, Easy Out

The Smart Pull™ handle makes opening and closing the freezer quick and easy. All it takes is a simple lift of the handle for effortless access to your freezer.
Stylish design adapted for your kitchen
Upgrade to Modern-Design

Stylish design adapted for your kitchen

With its straight and flat door, this design fits perfectly into your kitchen and gives it a built-in look.

The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.

A Flat Door to Inspired Decor

Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.

Zero Space Required

The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
Capacity
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
23 1/2” x 73 1/4” x 27 7/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

11.4

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

25 15/16 x 76 1/16 x 30 3/16

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

321

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Column Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR®

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

SmartPull™

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver Steel

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

11.4

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

11.4

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

321

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

163

Gross Weight (lb.)

181

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

73.25

Height to Top of Case (inch)

73.25

Depth without door (inch)

23.625

Depth without handle (inch)

26.25

Depth with handle (inch)

27.875

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48.1875

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

24.8125

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

25 15/16 x 76 1/16 x 30 3/16

Installation Clearance

Back 2", Front 24 5/8"

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174010440

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Flat

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

Drawer_Freezer

4

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Ice Tray

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

FEATURES

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Zero Clearance

Yes

