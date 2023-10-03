About Cookies on This Site

Smart Inverter

Energy Star

Fits tight spaces.

Our 24" width slimmed down refrigerator makes the most of every inch of available space. Offering a wide array of features and flexible drawers this small-space solution makes it easy to fit lots of function into studio apartments, lofts, tiny houses and other small spaces.

*LG LBN10551PV refrigerator shown.

Great Light.

LED panels in the refrigerator provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting.

*LED Lights vary from model to model.

Fresher is better.

Digital Temperature Controls designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator to keep things cool.

*controls will vary from model to model.

PEACE OF MIND

When you buy a refrigerator, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the Linear Compressor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the Linear Compressor with a 10-year limited warranty.

What Is Counter-Depth?

LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a uniform profile, creating a sophisticated built-in look without the high-end price tag.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

What people are saying