24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 11 cu.ft

Specs

Reviews

Support

LTNC11131V

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
11.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
24" x 66 1/2" x 26"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

11.1

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

25 3/8 x 71 x 28 1/2

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

339

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Top Freezer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Smudge Resistant Exterior

No

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

11.1

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

2.6

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

8.5

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

123.9

Gross Weight (lb.)

136.2

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

66.5

Height to Top of Case (inch)

65.5

Depth without door (inch)

22.5

Depth without handle (inch)

26

Depth with handle (inch)

26

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

47.75

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

25

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

25

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

25 3/8 x 71 x 28 1/2

Installation Clearance

Sides 2" x top 2" x back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

339

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231794077

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing Door

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1 Glass Shelf

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 Full Shelves + 1 Pull out tray

No. of Door Bins

Yes

Vegetable Box

1

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

