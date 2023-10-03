About Cookies on This Site

5.2 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD® Built-In Intelligence

5.2 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD® Built-In Intelligence

WM5500HWA

5.2 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD® Built-In Intelligence

AI DD® Built-In Intelligence

Built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture & load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.

Power Clean Big Loads in 30 Minutes¹

5 powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean in under 30 minutes.¹

*Based on independent testing on comparable models WM4500 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash® Option, 10 lb. load (March 2021).

Smart Pairing

With Smart Pairing, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle², making it the ultimate laundry hack.

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

Wash Two Loads at The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG SideKick®️ Pedestal Washer.³

*LG SideKick® Sold Separately.

Simply. Brilliant.

The modern flat front design, white finish and tinted, tempered glass doors bring a premium point of view to your laundry space.

Information at Every Turn

The intuitive digital dial control gives you more information with each turn. From descriptions of each setting, helpful prompts, status updates and remaining cycle time.

Touch Button Control Panel

Streamlined controls feature an LED Touch Button Panel that’s as easy on the eyes as it is to use.

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Unlike porcelain and plastic, stainless steel tub avoids chips that snag on and ruin clothing.

Get It All Done In Less Time

Ultra Large Capacity (4.5 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
Save Time

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all your smartphone. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.

*Wi-Fi and ThinQ® app required. Available on select smart appliances.

CAPACITY
5.2 cu. ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/4"
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Easy Circle Control + Touch LED

Timer Display

No

Delay Timer

1-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

LoadSense

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Centum System

No

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ezDispense

No

ColdWash

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

Water Level

Auto

Vibration Sensor

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Drum Lifter

Plastic Lifter

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.5

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174052990

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

3.10

IWF

2.90

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 10 A

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 41 39/64 x 30 29/32

Weight (lbs)

200.8

Weight include packing (lbs)

213.0

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CW

Matching Electric Dryer

DLE5500W

Matching Gas Dryer

DLG5501W

PROGRAMS

Allergiene

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Towels

Yes

Small Load

No

Jumbo Wash

No

Hand Wash/Wool

No

Whites

No

Bulky/Large

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Delicates

Yes

Quick Wash

No

Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Refresh

No

Wash+Dry

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Drain+Spin

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

AI Wash

Yes

Normal

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

Yes

Sanitary

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Voice Control (3rd party device)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Temp.

Tap Cold / Cold /Warm / Hot / Extra Hot

Steam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Spin

5 Levels

Soil

5 Levels (Light to Heavy)

Pre-wash

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

No

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Spin Only

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

No

Fresh Care

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Softener Level

No

5.2 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD® Built-In Intelligence