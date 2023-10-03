About Cookies on This Site

55" UK7700 LG UHD TV w/ThinQ AI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

55" UK7700 LG UHD TV w/ThinQ AI

55UK7700AUB

55UK7700AUB

55” UK7700 LG UHD TV w/ThinQ AI

(2)
04_UFHD_ThinQ_AI_desktop_V2

There's Power in Your Voice

LG AI TV uses intelligent voice control to create a smart TV platform where you can enjoy many features using just your voice. Go beyond basic control and search to open, navigate select apps and premium services with the help of the LG Magic Remote.

More detail, More colour, More everything

The latest generation of Nano Cell™ Display improves colour accuracy with its wider colour gamut while absorbing unwanted light vs. previous LG SUPER UHD TVs. Nano Cell™ Display emits truer colours, reduced reflectivity and deeper black levels, even at a wider viewing angle so any seat can be the best in the house¹.
Learn More

Feature_D02

Nanoparticles absorb surplus light wavelength and cut down on colour bleed from RGB colours displayed on the screen. The result is that it presents pure and vivid colours.

NanoCell_Display_desktop_sub_v1

¹vs. Non-Nano Cell™ Display

Pumped up Resolution and Colour

This LG 4K TV supports many premium content choices, all optimized with scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG.

05_A_4K_Active_HDR_desktop

LG UHD TV treats images frame by frame with dynamic adjustments. SDR contents can be reproduced to HDR like picture quality through this sensible processing.

Alt text

UHDTV_Ultra_Luminance_D

Brighter the Better

Picture quality becomes even more dynamic with Ultra Luminance, which boosts peak brightness and increases the overall contrast ratio to give movies and TV shows a bold appearance not previously possible2.

³vs 2017 LG models. Available on 65” and 55” only

07_UK65_A_Sound_desktop_D

Outstanding Surround Sound

Make your 4K viewing experience even better with an immersive sound experience. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV.
web_des

Simply Smart

webOS™ 4.0 is a simple Smart operating system to use with our Magic Remote and refined launcher bar. Enjoy many of the features using just our intelligent voice recognition, quickly get to the apps you want, zoom in and record what's on your screen, connect to any Bluetooth device and even use your TV as a music player.

*Some features require 3rd party service subscription.

01_Endcard_Desktop_V1

Welcome Video / Screen

Watch what you want,
when you want

Netflix Recommended TV recognizes Smart TVs that meet strict criteria for a superior Netflix experience, such as easy app access and new features. For the third year in a row, LG TVs have the distinction of being recommended by Netflix!
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Technology

LCD

Screen Size

55"

Native Resolution (Pixels)

3840 x 2160

PICTURE QUALITY

4K Full Ultra HD Display Method

Native

1080p Display Method

Upscaled

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Yes

4K Active HDR

Yes

HDR10

Yes

HLG

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Quad Core Processor

Yes

HFR

No

Active Depth Enhancer

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

Nano Cell™ Display

Yes

Refresh Rate

TM120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)

Colour Master Engine

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

20W

Surround Sound

ULTRA Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

DTS Decoder

Yes

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Audio Upscaler

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Built In

802.11ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

IP Control

No

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SMART

AI TV

Yes

webOS™ 4.0

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Yes

Full Web Browsing

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Remote Control Compatibility

Universal

Channel Plus

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Magic Link

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Mobile Connection

Yes

Magic Zoom

Yes

Mobile Overlay

Yes

Miracast (Screen Share)

Yes

Content Share

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100-240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

INPUTS

HDMI

4

Bluetooth

Yes

USB

2

LAN

Yes

Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Optical Digital Audio Output

1

RF

1

Composite In

1

WALL MOUNT

VESA

300mm x 300mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Dimensions Without Stand (WxHxD)

1237 x 721 x 63.3 mm
48.7” x 28.4” x 2.5”

Dimensions With Stand (WxHxD)

1237 x 780 x 230.8 mm
48.7” x 30.7” x 9.1”

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 835 x 152 mm
53.5” x 32.9” x 6.0”

Weight Without Stand

16.3 kg / 35.9 lbs

Weight With Stand

16.5 kg / 36.4 lbs

Shipping Weight

20.7 kg / 45.6 lbs

Stand, Horizontal outer length

1083 mm / 42.6”

Wall Mount

Optional

UPC

719192622418

WARRANTY

Limited Warrenty

1 Year Limited Replacement

Model Year

2018

What people are saying

