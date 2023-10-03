LG UP77 60" 4K Smart UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174007488
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
17.4
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1550 x 880 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
23.2
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1356 x 783 x 57.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1356 x 852 x 269
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1106 x 269
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
17.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)