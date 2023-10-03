About Cookies on This Site

82" UN85 LG UHD TV with ThinQ® AI

Specs

Reviews

Support

82" UN85 LG UHD TV with ThinQ® AI

82UN8570AUD

82" UN85 LG UHD TV with ThinQ® AI

(4)
Front view
Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

4K UHD

Screen Size

82

Display Resolution

3840 x 2160

Backlight Type

Direct

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 Gen3 Processor 4K

Refresh Rate

Native 120Hz

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision™, HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dolby Vision™ IQ

Contrast

Face Enhancing

Clarity

Double Step Noise Reduction
Sharpness Enhancer

Colour

Advanced Colour Enhancer
True Colour Accuracy

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

Filmmaker Mode™

Yes

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGiG

Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ® AI

Yes

Google Home Compatibility (Google Home device sold seperately)

Yes

Amazon Alexa Compatibility (Amazon Alexa device sold seperately)

Yes

Google Assistant Built-in

Yes

Amazon Alexa Built-in

Yes

Apple AirPlay 2/HomeKit Compatibility

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

AI Picture Pro/AI Picture

AI Picture

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (Dolby HDR only)

SMART TV

Operating System

webOS® 5.0

LG Channels

Yes

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Gallery Mode

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Output Power

20W (10W per Channel)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

AI Sound Pro/AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos®

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

Bluetooth® Support

Version 5.0

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)

2 Rear/2 Side

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

eARC (HDMI 3)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

Composite Input (AV)

Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

Ethernet Input

Yes

RS-232C Input (Mini Jack)

Yes

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V~ 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT/UPC

TV Dimenions with Stand (WxHxD)

1850 x 1128 x 333 mm / 72.83" x 44.41" x 13.11"

TV Dimenions without Stand (WxHxD)

1850 x 1068 x 89.9 mm / 72.83" x 42.05" x 3.54"

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1990 x 1215 x 231 mm / 78.35" x 47.83" x 9.09"

Stand Dimension (WxD)

1651 x 345 mm / 65" x 13.58"

TV Weight with Stand

47 kg / 103.62 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

46.2 kg / 101.85 lbs

Packaging Weight

59.8 kg / 131.84 lbs

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

UPC

719192639812

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Magic Remote Control

Included in box

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2020

