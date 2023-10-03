About Cookies on This Site

LG C1 48'' 4K Smart OLED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG C1 48'' 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED48C1AUB

LG C1 48'' 4K Smart OLED TV

(5)
front view
Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174009284

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 6.0

ThinQ

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

18.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1220 x 765 x 203

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

22.9

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1071 x 618 x 46.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1071 x 650 x 251

TV Stand (WxD)

838 x 251

TV Weight without Stand

14.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

TEST LOCAL NAME

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

