LG C2 48” 4K OLED evo w/ ThinQ AI

Sustainability
Made with the planet in mind.
Made of composite materials and UL ECV-certified recycled plastics, C2 is now 39% lighter. This SGS-certified TV has a high recycling rate, lack of hazardous substances like Cd and InP, and is energy efficient. It’s also Carbon Trust certified for reduced carbon emissions, from production to disposal, and boxed with just enough packaging to get to you safely — a single recyclable cardboard box.