LG OLED Flex

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG OLED Flex

42LX3QPUA

LG OLED Flex

Left-facing Flex seen from a front 45-degree angled view with a fully curved screen.
*CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Flex your curves

Flex your curves

1 screen. 20 curves.

With LG OLED Flex, go from a flat display all the way to a spectacular 900R curve* until you find the ideal arc for total immersion. Simply press the curvature button on your remote control and explore 20 different levels of curve.

The video begins with a game being played on LG OLED Flex in its flat position. The television curves to become a curved screen while the game continuously plays.

An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.

*This product does not have a fixed curvature but instead has a bendable, changeable curve. Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.

0.1ms Response Time

Play with less delay

Add seriously swift moves to your arsenal with a blazing-fast 0.1ms response time*. Feel as though you're in the game with real-time actions.

A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.

Super Anti Reflection

Don't let reflections disrupt your game

With SAR technology, LG OLED Flex reduces reflections from surrounding light, objects, and people for 25% less reflections compared to other OLED EVO models*. So even when you're in a bright space, you can game with less distracting shadows on the screen.

An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face

*Internal testing shows 25% less reflection compared to LG OLED G2 and C2 TVs.
Self-Lit Pixels

The screen gamers deserve

Our self-lit OLED pixels bring to life infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colours that add depth and bring out the bold, brazen and beautiful no matter what you’re watching or playing.

Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colourful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens

Custom Fit

Your battlestation adapts to you

Find the most immersive viewing position. Adjust the height up to 140mm, and tilt the screen 10 degrees forward or 5 degrees backward. Got enemies to face? Find the optimal spot for winning. Time to chill with a movie, the best seat in the house is just a slight move away.

Video of LG OLED Flex shown from the front and side as its height adjusts and the screen tilts.

Customizable UX

Enter the control room

Game Dashboard appears over your screen without pausing and lets you find the ideal screen size for your game. See scenes in 27, 32, or 42-inches ⁠— whatever suits your favourite genre best. Multi-view lets you split the screen in half to play on one side and watch game guides on another.

Game dashboard shown over the display. The screen size changes following the user's commands.

Game Optimizer

Up your game

Make it the best gaming experience by quickly adjusting all your game settings in one location.

Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.

Convenient Connectivity

Simply switch between TV and PC

Connect your mouse, keyboard, headset, and microphone directly to LG OLED Flex and use your accessories continuously in both TV and PC mode with the push of a button.

Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.

*When using the Switching Hub function, connect all devices such as mouse, keyboard, USB headset directly to the TV.
*Cable to connect Computer to TV not included.

Gaming Mic Built In

Make your voice heard

Say your command. The built-in echo canceling mic ensures your voice is always loud and clear — even when you're not wearing a headset.

An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.

Superior Sound

Sounds that get your head in the game

A fighter jet flying overhead. An explosion over your shoulder. Hear your game world completely surround you. The 40W speakers are at the front of the television for sounds that shake the room. Dolby Atmos® places the audio in virtual space to make it feel like it's happening all around you.

An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
Shield Design

Undefeatable style

LG OLED Flex is your armor in every game. Designed like a shield to ward off your opponents, the ultra-thin display sits against a solid and powerful back, shaped like the handle you grab as you run into battle.

Three images of LG OLED Flex. First, two televisions are seen from above standing face to face. Second, a close-up of the Shield Design seen from above at an angle. Third, a front-on close-up of the Shield Design.

Fusion Lighting

Illuminate your aura

Customize the backlight colours and discover 5 lighting modes to match your gaming mood. With Sound Sync, the effects move along with the sound, making giant explosions even more dramatic. Video Sync immerses you in your gameworld by synchronizing with the graphics.

LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.

Streaming Starts Here

Instant access to free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports

*Number of LG Channels subject to change.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

22.6

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1125 x 770 x 455

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

30.6

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

937 x 614 x 297

TV Stand (WxD)

363 x 297

TEST LOCAL NAME

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

