LG OLED | Objet Collection Posé
Overview images illustrative only, and actual product requires a power cable. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Experience a new side of life
From any angle,
in any space
Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.
Posé as envisioned by Moooi at Milan Design Week 2022
Posé seen as part of Moooi’s Divine Dreams Collection with an image of a modern interior on-screen, and surrounded by decor displaying butterflies and flowers peeking through clouds. Posé seen from the front as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with a tiger artwork on-screen, and on top of a carpet imitating layers of stone. Posé seen from the back as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with space-themed books held in its Cable
*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third ‘O’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn’t tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.

**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
Art Gallery
Your space, your taste
Create an interior that’s uniquely you. When you’re not watching Posé it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Lights up the room
Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

The brains behind your TV
LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.
1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174046425
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1420 x 880 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
33.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1225 x 1257 x 495
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1212 x 495
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
21
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
