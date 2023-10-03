LG A2 55” 4K OLED w/ ThinQ AI

About Cookies on This Site

Front view

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The OLED on everyone's list.

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light.

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
FIND OUT MORE

*Screen images simulated.

α7 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α7 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Foreground and Background Enhancing to maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
FIND OUT MORE

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Punchier picture quality.

Dynamic Tone Mapping uses the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor to detect what's in the frame and apply the optimal tone curve. The result is natural HDR, deep contrast, and intricate detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Hear them coming in on you.

The α7 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you as you venture deeper into your game world.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favourite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
FIND OUT MORE

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Design

Sleek and streamlined.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Floor Stand and Gallery Stand give you the freedom to place it anywhere while neatly concealing unsightly cables.
FIND OUT MORE

A side view of LG OLED A2's base legs. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with plants and books. An LG OLED A2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a mint-coloured room with several plants. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with a guitar, camera, and plants.

*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Experience entertainment with heart-pounding audio and extraordinary visuals.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

Entertainment

All your favourites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix1, Disney 2, Amazon Prime3, and Apple TV 4, plus LG channels5, something exciting is always showing.
FIND OUT MORE

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Powerful Gameplay

Ready to up your game.

Play on and on. Experience games with no lag between you and your win. Even when the action is fast, jump over to the dedicated Game Dashboard and apply the optimal settings for whatever you play.
FIND OUT MORE

A guy plays a driving game in a game room with pink, blue, and purple RGB lighting and a collection of action figures.

Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming.

With the seamless addition of GeForce NOW, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favourites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Packaged for the planet.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment with SGS certification. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances like Cd and InP, it's then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency minimizes indoor air pollution as you watch, and it even has an high recycling rate when it's time for disposal.
Packaged for the planet. OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED

Diagonal view of LG Sound Bar S80QR Sound Bar set.

S80QR >

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio, 5.1.3ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Diagonal view of LG Sound Bar S80QY Sound Bar set.

S80QY >

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio, 3.1.3ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
3.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
4.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
5.Supported service may differ by country.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174029510

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

14.5

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 172

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

19.5

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1228 x 708 x 45.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1228 x 772 x 235

TV Stand (WxD)

1057 x 235

TV Weight without Stand

14.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

TEST LOCAL NAME

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

What people are saying

