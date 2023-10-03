About Cookies on This Site

LG C2 55" 4K OLED evo with ThinQ AI

LG C2 55" 4K OLED evo with ThinQ AI

OLED55C2PUA

OLED55C2PUA

LG C2 55" 4K OLED evo with ThinQ AI

(6)
Front view
2022 CES Innovation Award Logo.

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG C2

Honoree of the Gaming category1.
T3 Best of CES 2022 Logo.

T3 Best of CES 2022

LG 42C2

"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."

TechRadar Logo.

TechRadar

LG 65C2

"C2 showcases everything we love about OLED technology."(04/2022)

What Hi-Fi? Logo.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65C2

"C2 is the performance-per-pound champ of 2022..." (05/2022)

HDTVTest Logo.

HDTVTest

LG 42C2

42C2 delivers the best overall picture quality
in the 40 to 43-inch size class.

AVForums Logo.

AVForums

LG 65C2

there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor

T3 Logo.

T3

LG 65C2

"The best OLED TV for most people in 2022."(04/2022)

Trusted Reviews Logo.

Trusted Reviews

LG 65C2

C2 lays down an impressive marker for 2022 OLEDs to follow.
AVForums Logo.

AVForums

LG 42C2

The LG 42-inch C2 is probably
the best small-screen TV on the market

Red Dot Design Logo.

Red Dot Design

LG 77C2

iF Design Logo.

iF Design

LG 77C2, LG 65C2

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Made with the planet in mind.

Made of composite materials and UL ECV-certified recycled plastics, C2 is now 39% lighter. This SGS-certified TV has a high recycling rate, lack of hazardous substances like Cd and InP, and is energy efficient. It’s also Carbon Trust certified for reduced carbon emissions, from production to disposal, and boxed with just enough packaging to get to you safely — a single recyclable cardboard box.
Made with the planet in mind.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Alt text

Your window to a bright new world.

Alt text

Brightness Booster

OLED that shines bright.

Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 20%2 more luminance. Now, visuals looks bolder with superior light efficiency.
FIND OUT MORE
Alt text

*Screen images simulated.
a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
FIND OUT MORE
Alt text

*Screen images simulated.
Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.
Alt text

*Screen images simulated.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.
Alt text

*Screen images simulated.
Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

Alt text

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favourite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
FIND OUT MORE
Alt text

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Seamless Screen

The minimalist view.

With bezels this narrow, be fully immersed in the picture with nothing to distract your view3. The unbelievably slim design4 fits seamlessly into your home with the stylish Floor Stand and Gallery Stand.
FIND OUT MORE

An LG OLED C2 with Floor Stand is in the corner of a mint-coloured room. An LG OLED C2 with Gallery Stand sits in front of a large window in a modern room. An LG OLED C2 sits on a vintage TV cabinet in a lime green room with colourful art and furnishings. A close-up angled view of LG OLED C2's base.

Alt text

*Floor Stand is supported by 48C2 and 42C2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65C2 and 55C2.
Vast Size Range

Find your fit.

Whether you need a display for your game cave or home cinema, with sizes from 42-inches to 83-inches, the ideal choice is waiting.

LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches.

Alt text

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

Alt text

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
Entertainment

All your favourites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix5, Disney 6, Amazon Prime7, Apple TV 8, plus LG channels9, something exciting is always showing.
FIND OUT MORE

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

Alt text

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
FIND OUT MORE

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

Alt text

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming.

With the seamless addition of GeForce NOW, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favourites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

Alt text

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Alt text

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**65C2 Stand model is at a minimum 39% lighter than the C1 series.
***The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65C2 only. All other C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.
****UL ECV certification based on TV frame and back cover. Percentage of recycled content varies by model and size.
Alt text

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV . Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
9.Supported service may differ by country.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

Alt text

Alt text

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.
Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174028278

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

16

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 187

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

21.9

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 45.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 757 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

14.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

TEST LOCAL NAME

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Front view

OLED55C2PUA

LG C2 55" 4K OLED evo with ThinQ AI