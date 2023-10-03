About Cookies on This Site

77" GX LG OLED TV with ThinQ® AI

77" GX LG OLED TV with ThinQ® AI

OLED77GXPUA

77" GX LG OLED TV with ThinQ® AI

(3)
OLED77GXPUA-Front view with infill image
All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

4K OLED

Screen Size

77

Display Resolution

3840 x 2160

Wide Viewing Angle

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision™, HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Dolby Vision™ IQ

Contrast

Infinite Contrast
Advanced Contrast Enhancer
Face Enhancing
Ultra Luminance Pro

Clarity

Quad Step Noise Reduction
Frequency based Sharpenss Enhancer

Colour

Billion Rich Colours
Advanced Colour Enhancer
True Colour Accuracy Pro

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

Motion

OLED Motion Pro

Filmmaker Mode™

Yes

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGiG

Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ® AI

Yes

Google Home Compatibility (Google Home device sold seperately)

Yes

Amazon Alexa Compatibility (Amazon Alexa device sold seperately)

Yes

Google Assistant Built-in

Yes

Amazon Alexa Built-in

Yes

Apple AirPlay 2/HomeKit Compatibility

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

AI Picture Pro/AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

SMART TV

Operating System

webOS® 5.0

LG Channels

Yes

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Gallery Mode

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

4.2 ch

Output Power

60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

AI Sound Pro/AI Sound

AI Sound Pro

Dolby Atmos®

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Separate Dongle Purchase Required)

Surround Mode

OLED Surround

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

Bluetooth® Support

Version 5.0

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)

4 Rear

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

3 (rear)

Composite Input (AV)

Yes (Gender Type)

Ethernet Input

Yes

RS-232C Input (Mini Jack)

Yes (Rear)

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120 V~ 50/60 Hz

Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT/UPC

TV Dimenions with Stand (WxHxD)

1721 x 1050 x 323 mm / 67.76" x 41.34" x 12.72"

TV Dimenions without Stand (WxHxD)

1721 x 991 x 24.1 mm / 67.76" x 39.02" x 0.95"

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1895 x 1130 x 228 mm / 74.61" x 44.49" x 8.98"

Stand Dimension (WxD)

1623 x 323 mm / 63.90" x 12.72"

TV Weight with Stand

40.2 kg / 88.63 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

39.4 kg / 86.86 lbs

Packaging Weight

51.6 kg / 113.76 lbs

UPC

719192637221

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Magic Remote Control

Included in box

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2020

