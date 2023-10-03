LG 55” QNED85 4K QNED w/ ThinQ AI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See Pure Colours Even Richer
Mini lights, mega contrast
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature MiniLEDs.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
Precision Dimming & Ultra Contrast
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colourful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
*QNED85 features Precision Dimming.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
100% Colour Volume
A very colourful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% colour volume and on right says 100% colour volume.
There are two RGB colour distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% colour volume and one on right is 100% colour volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Colour Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
AI Picture Pro
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Alt text
AI Sound Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
There is a image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale version.
*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.
Alt text
Sports Alert
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE
View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
Alt text
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less colour, and right half of image is relatively more colourful.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
AMD FreeSync Premium
There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG QNED
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174029671
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Precision Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
19.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 152
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
24.1
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1233 x 716 x 45.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1233 x 779 x 257
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1105 x 257
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
19.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
