LG 75" QNED85 4K QNED w/ ThinQ AI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 75" QNED85 4K QNED w/ ThinQ AI

75QNED85UQA

LG 75" QNED85 4K QNED w/ ThinQ AI
75QNED85UQA

(4)
A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
logo image of CES INNOVATION AWARDS.

CES 2022 Innovation Awards

LG QNED

Accessibility

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

See Pure Colours Even Richer

Experience colour that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.
Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny backlights fill the screen delivering sharp, bright images with incredible detail.

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature MiniLEDs.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.

Precision Dimming &
Ultra Contrast

LG QNED's smart dimming technology uses deep-learning algorithms to map and send object information to individual dimming blocks to create sharper, more natural images while minimizing halo effect.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colourful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

*QNED85 features Precision Dimming.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

100% Colour Volume

LG QNED's certified colour reproduction technology delivers rich colours that remain vivid and accurate even at high brightness levels.
A very colourful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% colour volume and on right says 100% colour volume.

There are two RGB colour distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% colour volume and one on right is 100% colour volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.

100% Colour Consistency

Thanks to the TV's advanced colour technology, colours can be seen without distortion even when viewed from wide angles.
On left side, there is a front view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow coloured balloons on screen. Text says “Front” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area. On right side, there is a side view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow coloured balloons on screen. Text says “plus, minus 30 degree view” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.
Ultra-large Screen

When we said big,
we meant it

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant
QNED colour in stunning 4K on an ultra-large screen.
A blue neon circuit moves around on blue glacier image. The camera zooms out and shows this blue glacier within TV screen. The TV is placed in a wide living room with blue background.
α7 Gen5 AI Processor

We're fine-tuning your viewing experience

The α7 Gen5 AI Processor uses deep-learning algorithms to offer an enhanced viewing experience.
*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 4K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic Vivid maximize depth of field and colour expression for outstandingly lifelike images.
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Multi-tone mapping intelligently analyzes each area of the frame to enhance contrast and increase the level of detail you see in real-time.

There is a image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale version.

*QNED99/95 feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
*QNED90/85/80 feature Dynamic Tone Mapping.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There shows a list of graphic UIs of LG QNED home screen scrolling down. Scene changes to show TV placed in yellow living room.
ThinQ AI & WebOS

Smart has never
been this simple

See how convenient TV can be with personalized alerts, recommendations, smart assistants, and more.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on the latest news from your favourite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.

There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".

Room-to-Room Sharing

Start a movie in the living room, finish it in the bedroom with Room-to-Room sharing. Content can be freely moved across connected TVs throughout your home for an uninterrupted experience.
A TV hanging on living room shows a sky with bird flying. TV turns off and the scene changes to show a TV hanging on bedroom and TV turns on and the TV shows the same scene of a sky with bird flying.
A woman is looking at a purple sky. Her hair is slightly shaking.
True Cinema

Performance that steals
the show

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.
Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

The latest Dolby solutions bring you upgraded picture and sound across an even wider range of content while HDR10 Pro automatically improves contrast for greater clarity even in regular HDR content.

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

FILMMAKER MODE

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colours, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

An image of a robot in red lighting. It blinks eyes slowly.
Advanced Gaming

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less colour, and right half of image is relatively more colourful.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

Take gaming to the next level with support for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz, and VRR, ALLM, and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, to reduce motion blur and ghosting and deliver smooth, synchronized graphics in high resolution.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colourful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colourful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

There are three TVs displayed. In the middle, the screen shows two logos placed in diagonal – logo of NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW and logo of STADIA. On left TV shows Splitgate and on right TV shows Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud Gaming

LG QNED brings thousands of new games to you with Google Stadia and GEFORCE Now built-in.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to support for AMD FreeSync Premium on LG QNED.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. Netflix logo and money heist and the Witcher. Disney logo and Boba Fett. Stadia logo and Journey to the Savage Planet and The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III. Prime Video logo and Without Remorse and The Wheel of Time. Livenow logo and mamamoo teaser image and OneUs teaser image. NVIDIA Geforce Now logo and gameplay images of Cyberpunk 2077 and Splitgate. 1 Million logo and two images of girl dancing. Apple TV plus logo and Foundation and Finch.
OTT Services

Home to all your favourite streams

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.
*Netflix streaming membership required.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.

*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.

*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

*Supported services may differ by country.

A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.



Eco Packaging

Just one more thing
to love about QNED

LG QNED's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.

*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.

*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG QNED

S90QY

 

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio, 5.1.3ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174029701

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

TEST LOCAL NAME

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

40.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

51

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1673 x 963 x 44.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1673 x 1027 x 359

TV Stand (WxD)

1348 x 359

TV Weight without Stand

39.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

What people are saying

Buy Directly

A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on

75QNED85UQA

LG 75” QNED85 4K QNED w/ ThinQ AI