75QNED99UPA

75QNED99UPA

A front view of the LG QNED TV
Key Spec

Display Type

8K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Picture Processor

α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

TEST LOCAL NAME

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Display Resolution

8K (7,680 x 4,320)

Display Type

8K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 8K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro 8K

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming Pro+

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 6.0

ThinQ

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

38.2

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

48.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1665 x 1022 x 359

TV Stand (WxD)

1400 x 359

TV Weight without Stand

37.2

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

