About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32LM500BPUA

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

32LM500BPUA

32LM500BPUA

32LM500BPUA

(1)

Feel the Speed of HDMI Connections

Two HDMI inputs to connect your LG TV to sound bars, DVD players, streaming devices and gaming consoles. Quickly and easily transfer video and audio.

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

LCD Display

Display Resolution

HD 720P (1,366 x 768)

Backlight Type

Direct

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Clarity

Noise Reduction

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

10W

CONNECTIVITY

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

HDMI Input

2 (1 bottom, 1 side)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

1 (side)

RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

Composite Input (AV)

1 (bottom)

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

1 (side)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption

33.1W

Annual Power Consumption

62Wh/y

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

730 x 476 x 184.1mm / 28.7” x 18.7” x 7.2”

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

730 x 436 x 75.8mm / 28.7” x 17.2” x 3”

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

800 x 500 x 155mm / 31.5” x 19.7” x 6.1”

Stand Width

573mm / 22.6”

TV Weight with Stand

3.9kg / 8.6 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

3.8kg / 8.4 lbs

Packaging Weight

6.1kg / 13.4 lbs

VESA Mounting (W x H)

100mm x 100mm

UPC

719192625976

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote Included

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2019

What people are saying

Buy Directly

32LM500BPUA

32LM500BPUA