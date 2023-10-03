49" LK5400 LG FHD SMART TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG model.
*2K Active HDR supports only HDR10/HLG. HDR10 via HDMI/Streaming/USB and HLG via Streaming/USB.
*Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Requires LG Magic Remote and separate purchase may be necessary.
All Spec
-
Display Technology
-
LED
-
Screen Size
-
49”
-
Native Resolution (Pixels)
-
1920 x 1080
-
Resolution
-
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Active HDR
-
Yes
-
HDR Format Support
-
HDR10, HLG
-
Dynamic Colour
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
Output Power
-
10W
-
Simulated Surround Sound
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
DTS Decoder
-
DTS-HD
-
Wi-Fi Built In
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Tuner
-
ATSC, Clear QAM
-
webOS™
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Channel Plus
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Content Share
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
HDMI
-
2 (side)
-
Audio Return Channel Support (via HDMI)
-
Yes (HMDI 1)
-
USB v 2.0
-
1 (side)
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (rear)
-
Composite In
-
1 (rear, shared with component)
-
Ethernet
-
1 (rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (rear)
-
Internet Connectivity
-
Wi-Fi
-
VESA
-
300 x 300
-
Dimensions Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1105 x 648 x 86 mm
43.5” x 25.5” x 3.4”
-
Dimensions With Stand (WxHxD)
-
1105 x 706 x 221 mm
43.5” x 27.8” x 8.7”
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1219 x 744 x 183 mm
48” x 29.3” x 7.2”
-
Weight Without Stand
-
9.7kg/21.4lbs
-
Weight With Stand
-
9.8kg/21.6lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
13.5kg/29.8lbs
-
UPC
-
719192621992
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
49LK5400BUA
49" LK5400 LG FHD SMART TV