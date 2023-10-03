LG QNED 65 inch QNED80 4K Smart TV 2023

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell
A passion for colour
The scene of the colour powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Colour.
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Super Upscaling.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
Diversified Settings
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
Smart Functions For You
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Picture Personalized to You
Your Personal Content Curator
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
Take Charge of Quality
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6."
Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound
Perfectly Paired for Entertainment
The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney . (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*HBO Max subscription required.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colourful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colourful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less colour, and right half of image is relatively more colourful.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
A very colourful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% colour volume and on right says 100% colour volume.
There is an Intertek certified logo.
*70% colour Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Dynamic Details
Through the split screen, a man is seen looking at a monitor in a dark room. The difference in image quality between the left and right sides is compared.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
A close-up shot of the corner of the display highlights the slim design.
*Applied models may vary by region.
The slim design is emphasized through a side shot of the display.
*Applied models may vary by region.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
All Spec
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1660 x 970 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
29.8
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 904 x 295
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1167 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
