75" UM80 LG UHD TV ThinQ AI

75UM8070PUA

LG UHD TV delivers vivid colour in 4K

Discover vivid colour in a 4K UHD TV screen that provides four times the resolution of Full HD. Complete with picture-enhancing α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor and support for 4K Cinema HDR formats.

More realistic 4K TV images with IPS 4K TV Display

The IPS 4K TV panel's wide viewing angle keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism — displaying almost 100% colour accuracy, even from a 60-degree angle.

Transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse

Advanced image and sound technologies for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene. Amazing realism that you'll see, hear and feel.*

The engine that enhances everything

The innovative α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor is at the center of intelligent enhancement of images, action and colour. A powerful processor empowered by AI at its core.
The engine that enhances everything Learn more

Introducing the world's most intelligent TVs

LG UHD ThinQ AI TV listens, thinks and answers to provide the ultimate personalized entertainment and control over your smart home.
Introducing the world's most intelligent TVs Learn more

Design meets entertainment

LG TVs are designed to be the centerpiece of any home theater. LG UHD TVs look great with a slim bezel, while sleek modern lines add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

Ultra Surround elevates the art of sound

Virtual surround sound creates a more immersive entertainment experience. Hear subtle dialogue and sophisticated soundtracks through virtual audio channels.

Ready for Your Endless Entertainment

Dive into the wide variety of content to choose from Disney , Netflix, and LG Channels. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

All Your favourites, All in One Place

Disney gives you full access to stream classics, binge on new Originals, or catch the latest movies. With Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more - there's something for everyone.

Alt text

*Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Alt text

*Google Assistant activated by “Microphone Button”. Amazon Alexa activated by “Prime Video” button.
*Available via firmware update later in 2019. Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscriptions. The actual product may differ from image shown.

Alt text

*A subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month (plus tax, where applicable), and is charged on a recurring monthly basis. Cancel anytime. HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10 availability subject to network conditions, device capabilities and content availability. Subject to terms at https://disneyplus.com/legal
All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

IPS 4K Display

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Wide Viewing Angle

Yes (IPS Technology)

Backlight Type

Direct

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision®, HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Contrast

Object Depth Enhancer

Clarity

Quad Step Noise Reduction
Frequency Based Sharpness Enhancer

Colour

Wide Colour Gamut
Advanced Colour Enhancer
True Colour Accuracy

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ® AI

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes

Alexa Built-In

Yes (Available via firmware update)

Google Home Compatible

Yes (Google Home device sold separately)

Amazon Alexa Compatible

Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System

webOS®

Universal Remote Control

Yes (Auto Device Detection)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Yes (Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS Decoder

DTS-HD

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Output Power

20W

WiSA Ready

Yes (Separate Dongle Purchase Required)

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

IP Control

Yes

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

Bluetooth® Support

Version 5.0

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Smart Phone Connectivity

Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)

4 (2 rear, 2 side)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

3 (2 rear, 1 side)

Composite Input (AV)

1 (rear)

RS-232C Input (Mini Jack)

1 (rear)

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ARC (HDMI 2)

RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

Ethernet Input

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

1 (rear)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

121W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Annual Power Consumption

223KWh/y

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

66.7" x 41.3" x 13.6"

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

66.7" x 38.5" x 3.5"

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

72.4" x 43.9" x 9.1"

Stand Width

60.4"

TV Weight with Stand

78 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

76.3 lbs

Packaging Weight

100.8 lbs

VESA Mounting (W x H)

600 mm x 400 mm

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote Magic Remote

Included

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2019

What people are saying

