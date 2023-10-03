About Cookies on This Site

LG QNED 86 inch QNED80 4K Smart TV 2023

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG QNED 86 inch QNED80 4K Smart TV 2023

86QNED80URA

LG QNED 86 inch QNED80 4K Smart TV 2023

(5)
A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
A person sitting on a sofa is enjoying a movie on a big TV on the wall.
True Cinema

Home Cinema That Rivals the Theatre

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.
There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO, Paramount 's Tulsa King, PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power, sky showtime's TOP GUN, and LG CHANNELS' leopard.
Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.
There is a big TV on the wall and you can see the racing game screen in the screen. In front of the TV, you can see the hands and controllers of the person who focuses on the game.
Advanced Gaming

Unlock Gaming Greatness

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.
A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.
Sustainable QNED

Packaging That Makes a Difference

LG QNED's redesigned packaging uses single colour printing and a recyclable box.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant colour, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colours. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

Expertly Enhanced Picture

HDR10 Pro uses Dynamic Tone Mapping to automatically improve the contrast and clarity of your content frame by frame.
There is QNED TV standing in front of red wall – inscreen image shows a basketball game with two players playing game. Right below, there are two boxes of image. On left says VRR OFF and shows a blurry image of the same image and on the right says VRR ON and shows the same image.

Leave Lag Behind

Enjoy fast, smooth gameplay and less input lag with VRR.
LG OLED G3 evo is shining brightly in a dark space. And on the top right, there is a logo to celebrate the 10th anniversary of OLED.
LG OLED evo G3

Discover the Next Level of TV

Set your sights higher and discover the brilliace of LG OLED evo.

Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell

QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up

A passion for colour

LG QNED combines cutting-edge Quantum Dots with LG's NanoCell technology to create uniquely bright colourful images.

The scene of the colour powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

*QNED85 features QNED Colour Pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Colour.

AI Picture Pro
The perfect picture is more attainable than ever with AI Picture Pro. Upgraded AI Super Upscaling uses AI technology to analyze and recover lost information from low-resolution content to ensure everything you watch is at its best.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Pro.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Super Upscaling.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AI Sound Pro
Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.

AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.

*QNED85/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected with an LG TV, your Sound Bar automatically switches to Sound Bar sound mode. Plus, enjoy 3 additional modes for the best sound experience.

The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functions For You

Bring convenience to your TV with personalized alerts, customized recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
AI Picture Wizard

Picture Personalized to You

AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85 million potential settings to find the best photo settings possible and analyzes viewers' colour preferences to provide personalized display settings.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.
AI Concierge

Your Personal Content Curator

Get recommendations tailored for you. AI Concierge recommends related or trending keywords based on your unique voice recognition search history so you get more of what you love.

A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

My Profile
See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
The scene activating the My profile function is played on the TV screen.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Quick Card
Easily and quickly access apps and content that matter to you! You can even edit Quick Cards for different user profiles to make sure your favourite content stays close at hand.
The scene activating the Quick card function is played on the TV screen.

Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit
Conveniently control your LG TV with support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa. Use smart technology to turn your TV on and off, switch inputs, and adjust the volume, all without reaching for the remote.

The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.

FILMMAKER Mode
View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colours, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K

Take Charge of Quality

Our most advanced processor yet, the α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K, delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences.
*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
Ultra Big Screen

Back and Bigger Than Ever

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant colour on QNED's awe-inspiring big screen.

QNED's ultra-big screen is magnificently displayed at low angles.

Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound

LG Soundbar

Perfectly Paired for Entertainment

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to work seamlessly with your LG TV, pairing up to deliver the perfect entertainment experience.

The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney . (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*HBO Max subscription required.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”

4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC
Take gaming to the next level with smooth, synchronized graphics. Reduce motion blur and ghosting with Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz and ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colourful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colourful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

HGiG
LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less colour, and right half of image is relatively more colourful.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.
*QNED85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

100% colour Volume
LG QNED's certified colour reproduction technology delivers rich colours that remain vivid and accurate even at high brightness levels.

A very colourful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% colour volume and on right says 100% colour volume.

There are two RGB colour distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% colour volume and one on right is 100% colour volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark.

There is an Intertek certified logo.

*Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% colour Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Million Grey Scale

Dynamic Details

One million dynamic gradations bring you image quality that's 64x better than before. Enjoy enhanced shadow details and razor-sharp dark definition.

Through the split screen, a man is seen looking at a monitor in a dark room. The difference in image quality between the left and right sides is compared.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Super Slim Design
QNED has an even slimmer design than before for maximum space efficiency.

A close-up shot of the corner of the display highlights the slim design.

*QNED80(75/65/55/50") features Super Slim Design.
*Applied models may vary by region.

Super Slim Design
QNED has an even slimmer design than before for maximum space efficiency.

The slim design is emphasized through a side shot of the display.

*QNED80(75/65/55/50") features Super Slim Design.
*Applied models may vary by region.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

All Spec

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

55.5

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2115x1215x228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

68.2

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1925x1105x46.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1925x1165x359

TV Stand (WxD)

1532x359

TV Weight without Stand

54.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600x400

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on

86QNED80URA

LG QNED 86 inch QNED80 4K Smart TV 2023