LG UHD UQ7590 86” 4K LED TV

Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sport Alert
Alt text
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney .
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
A man stacks macarons. The macarons are highlighted as the foreground and the focus on them becomes sharper.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
A man stacks macarons. The macarons are highlighted as the foreground and the focus on them becomes sharper.
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favourites
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174036747
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
45.6
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2115 x 1215 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
58.1
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1927 x 1104 x 59.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1927 x 1167 x 361
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1532 x 361
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
45.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
600 x 400
Buy Directly
86UQ7590PUD
LG UHD UQ7590 86” 4K LED TV