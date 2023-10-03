About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
77” C8 LG OLED TV w/ThinQ AI

Specs

Reviews

Support

77” C8 LG OLED TV w/ThinQ AI

OLED77C8PUA

77” C8 LG OLED TV w/ThinQ AI

(3)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Technology

OLED

Screen Size

77"

Native Resolution (Pixels)

3840 x 2160

PICTURE QUALITY

4K Full Ultra HD Display Method

Native

1080p Display Method

Upscaled

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Yes

4K Cinema HDR

Yes

Dolby Vision™

Yes

HDR10

Yes

HLG

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

α9 Intelligent Processor

Yes

4K HFR

Yes

Object Depth Enhancer

Yes

Quad Step Noise Reduction

Yes

Frequency Based Sharpness Enhancer

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

Perfect Black

Yes

Cinematic Colour

Yes

Perfect Viewing Angle

Yes

Billion Rich Colours

Yes

Adaptive Colour Enhancer

Yes

True Colour Accuracy Pro

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

Output Power

40W

Dolby Atmos®

Yes

Surround Mode

Dolby Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Upscaler

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Built In

802.11ac

Wifi Direct

Yes

IP Control

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SMART

AI TV

Yes

webOS™ 4.0

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Yes

Full Web Browsing

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Universal Control Compatibility

Yes

Channel Plus

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Magic Link

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Mobile Connection

Yes

Magic Zoom

Yes

Mobile Overlay

Yes

Miracast (Screen Share)

Yes

Content Share

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120 V~ 50/60 Hz

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

INPUTS

HDMI

4

USB

3

Bluetooth

Yes

RS-232C

Yes

LAN

Yes

Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Optical Digital Audio Output

1

RF

1

Composite In

1

WALL MOUNT

VESA

400mm x 200mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Dimensions Without Stand (WxHxD)

1722 x 991 x 56 mm 67.8” x 39.0” x 2.2”

Dimensions With Stand (WxHxD)

1722 x 1052 x 253 mm 67.8” x 41.4” x 10.0”

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

1895 x 1130 x 285 mm 74.6” x 44.5” x 11.2”

Weight Without Stand

29.9 kg / 65.9 lbs

Weight With Stand

36.5 kg / 80.5 lbs

Shipping Weight

49.5 kg / 109.1 lbs

Wall Mount

Optional

UPC

719192620957

ACCESSORIES

Magic Remote Controller

AN-MR18BA

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

What people are saying