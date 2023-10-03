We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S65Q 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X
Immersive 3.1ch Powerful Sound
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
The Full Home Entertainment Experience
Good for the Earth from Start to Finish
Recycled Inside Out
Reduce CO2 emissions
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
Easy Control with WOW Interface
Partnering up to Advance Sound
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard
Full image of LG Sound bar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.
Alt text
Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
Alt text
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.
Alt text
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
Alt text
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
Alt text
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
Alt text
All Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Output Power
-
420 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
6 EA
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
195174032589
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
38 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Gross Weight
-
12.4 kg
-
Main
-
2.88 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1000 x 63 x 105 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
S65Q
LG S65Q 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X